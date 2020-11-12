Forsyth commissioners authorize taking first step to leave Cardinal

Cardinal said it will offer an agreement with each county's DSS that provides a monthly payment, referred to as sub-capitation, for every Medicaid-eligible foster child in its care.

Counties will be able to use these Medicaid funds to cover the cost of some preliminary or transitional care, or to address social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation, food insecurity.

"We believe that the improvements we are making are significant, particularly the $3.2 million investment for children entering DSS custody and our new child welfare program," Cohen said.

Cohen said that “our role as regulators is to make sure that plan turns into action, that it follows through with (the plan) and delivering services.”

“If it doesn’t, we will hold it accountable.” That includes potential fines and other financial penalties.

Robinson told the Forsyth commissioners during Thursday's briefing that "staff has had an opportunity to review the plan and do not feel like the response fully addressed our concerns."