Forsyth commissioners authorize taking first step to leave Cardinal

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners authorized Thursday a resolution that begins the process of disengaging from Cardinal Innovations, the state's largest behavioral health managed-care organization.
Forsyth commissioners unanimously approved the resolution, which represents a letter of intent.
Shontell Robinson, an assistant county manager, said county staff would bring a recommendation on one of the state's other six MCOs "within a few weeks."
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
The resolution said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."
"The citizens of Forsyth County face numerous challenges in accessing behavioral health, substance abuse, and intellectual/developmental delay services through Cardinal," the resolution said.
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Forsyth Chairman Dave Plyler said commissioners "owe it to the people we serve ... to make sure" that Cardinal secures quality, timely service from behavioral health providers.
"We've got to, somehow or another, to follow through on the resolution that's being proposed."
Background
Forsyth becomes the sixth county within Cardinal's 20-county network in which commissioners have approved asking state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen for permission to shift to one of the state's six other MCOs.
The other counties are Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Orange, Stanly and Union.
By state law, Cohen is required to approve any county move. The disengagement process would take up to nine months to complete if approved.
Cohen said Tuesday during Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 press conference that “we take those concerns (expressed by the counties) very seriously.” Cohen could not be immediately reached for comment on Forsyth's action.
Forsyth County attorney Gordon Watkins said there would be a 30-day public comment period on the disengagement process.
"There are a number of counties trying to do the same thing, so we would imagine that at some point there could be a global solution to this," Watkins said.
Support Local Journalism
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said that having six counties take steps to disengage from Cardinal, and other counties considering it, "that should be an indicator to us of the level of inappropriate services they are providing for our citizens."
Cardinal action plan
The vote came three days after Cardinal submitted a requested action plan for resolving a series of service concerns expressed by Forsyth and Mecklenburg commissioners.
The largest component of the overall Cardinal action plan is a pledge to spend $30 million over two years "to help take care of children in foster care" in all 20 counties.
Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten said Thursday after the Forsyth resolution was authorized that "we presented a thoughtful and thorough plan to Forsyth County that addressed the concerns they shared with DHHS."
"Regardless of the resolution and ultimate decision by Secretary Cohen, we will continue to listen, respond and improve how we work with Forsyth County on behalf of the health and wellbeing of its most vulnerable citizens."
Sutten previously said the timing of the investment and improvements coincides with planning for Medicaid transformation that's slated to begin July 1. The MCOs will be serving four statewide prepaid health plans in providing physical and behavioral health services.
Cardinal said it will offer an agreement with each county's DSS that provides a monthly payment, referred to as sub-capitation, for every Medicaid-eligible foster child in its care.
Counties will be able to use these Medicaid funds to cover the cost of some preliminary or transitional care, or to address social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation, food insecurity.
"We believe that the improvements we are making are significant, particularly the $3.2 million investment for children entering DSS custody and our new child welfare program," Cohen said.
Cohen said that “our role as regulators is to make sure that plan turns into action, that it follows through with (the plan) and delivering services.”
“If it doesn’t, we will hold it accountable.” That includes potential fines and other financial penalties.
Robinson told the Forsyth commissioners during Thursday's briefing that "staff has had an opportunity to review the plan and do not feel like the response fully addressed our concerns."
"While we appreciate Cardinal’s commitment to addressing our foster care youth, the action plan did not address the issues our community faces as it relates to juvenile justice issues, judge frustrations, adult wards, intellectual/developmental disabilities members, emergency-room discharges and various issues expressed by community advocates.
"There was also no reference about provider network development, how they plan to rebuild trust with providers, or how they are going to hold providers accountable for mandated IDD services, amongst other things."
Robinson said the bottom line is that "staff has lost trust and confidence in Cardinal."
Plyler said that "Cardinal's people ... are aware of the problems because they have been very well publicized."
"For whatever reason, their response has been less than what we expect and what we're hoping for."
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.