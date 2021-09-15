Forsyth commissioners ponder new district lines in wake of 2020 Census

Now that the results of the 2020 Census are in, Forsyth County leaders are considering how to adjust district lines for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
The county elects two commissioners from District A and four commissioners from District B, plus one at-large board member for whom all county voters may cast their ballots.
County attorney Gordon Watkins told commissioners Sept. 9 that while the county would not be required to change the district lines going into the 2022 election, it can make slight changes that would cause the districts to be closer to the ideal population each district should have.
Commissioners can bring the districts into better balance by switching only one precinct from District B to District A.
Watkins gave commissioners a list of four precincts that commissioners could easily choose among to make the switch, but one in particular — Precinct 905 — appears to have emerged as a consensus choice.
Precinct 905 stretches northwest from Wake Forest University between Reynolda and Bethabara roads.
Commissioners won’t decide on the new district lines until their Oct. 7 meeting, with discussion slated for Thursday’s briefing.
Commissioner Don Martin said Precinct 905 emerged as a consensus choice when commissioners met in groups of no more than three after last Thursday’s briefing and talked about the choices. Under the state’s open meetings law, a quorum of the board (in this case, four commissioners) cannot meet privately to discuss county business.
Martin said Precinct 905 looks like a good choice for the move from District B to District A because most of the neighboring precincts are already in District A.
Forsyth County’s population grew from 350,670 in 2010 to 382,590 in 2020, a 9.1% increase. Because all parts of the county did not grow at an equal rate, Watkins said, District B now has 4,110 people more than it should ideally have, while District A is short by the same number.
The formula for figuring out how many residents a district should have involves dividing the county population by six, which is the number of commissioners who represent districts (the at-large member doesn’t figure into the calculation). By that calculation, there should be one commissioner for every 63,765 residents.
Doing the math, District A, with two commissioners, should have 127,530 residents, when in fact it has only 123,420 residents, according to the 2020 Census.
District B should have 255,060 residents, while it actually has 259,170 according to the census.
Even so, Watkins said, the county is not required to change district lines because the districts are not more than 5% out of balance with the ideal: District A is 3.2% smaller than ideal, while District B is 1.6% larger than ideal.
The districts are not equally out of whack because District A has about half the population of District B.
“It would be possible to retain the current districts,” Watkins told commissioners last Thursday. “On the other hand, District A is 4,110 less than what the ideal size would be.”
Here are the four precincts Watkins presented for commissioners to consider moving. Only one need move:
*Precinct 33, which votes at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, stretches along Germanton Road from the vicinity of the Vulcan quarry off Oak Summit Road toward an area west of Horizons Park. Its addition to District A would increase the population of the district by 4,360 people.
*Precinct 905, the front-runner for a switch, which votes at Bethabara Moravian Church. It would bring 4,961 residents to District A.
*Precinct 601, which votes at Christ Moravian Church, extends south of Salem Parkway from Old Salem toward the parking decks of Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health on Hawthorne Road. It would add 2,872 residents to District A.
*A revised version of Precinct 122 would bring 4,886 residents to District A. The precinct at this point is proposed only, and would be created by the county elections board by splitting the existing Precinct 122 into two precincts. The split is proposed because of population growth on the south side of Winston-Salem in the vicinity of the Walmart on that end of the city.
The proposal for splitting the precinct would give the Precinct 122 name to the northeastern part of the existing precinct, while the remainder of the precinct would be Precinct 121.
Watkins said that by moving any one of the four precincts to District A, the county board would have districts that are closer to the ideal number of residents per commissioner.
The county was divided into districts A and B in 1989 to give Black residents a better chance to get a seat on the county board after years of at-large elections. District A takes in much of eastern Winston-Salem. Some 51% of its voters are Black.
District B takes in the rest of the county. About 70% of the voters in the district are white.
While making no recommendation on which precinct should shift from District A to District B, Watkins did point out that two of the precincts, 601 and 905, include much territory in a “Qualified Census Tract,” the federal designation for census tracts that have higher levels of poverty. The other census tracts of that designation also tend to be on the east side of Winston-Salem and in District A.
On the other hand, Black voters make up close to 40% of the total registration in Precinct 33, which is not a Qualified Census Tract. Black voters make up around 22% of the voters in precincts 601 and 905.
In 2010, commissioners had to shift three precincts to get the numbers back in balance, thanks in part to higher growth in the county’s suburban areas between 2000 and 2010.
This time around, Watkins said, growth was more evenly distributed between the two districts, although District B still grew faster.
