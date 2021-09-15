Forsyth commissioners ponder new district lines in wake of 2020 Census

Martin said Precinct 905 looks like a good choice for the move from District B to District A because most of the neighboring precincts are already in District A.

Forsyth County’s population grew from 350,670 in 2010 to 382,590 in 2020, a 9.1% increase. Because all parts of the county did not grow at an equal rate, Watkins said, District B now has 4,110 people more than it should ideally have, while District A is short by the same number.

The formula for figuring out how many residents a district should have involves dividing the county population by six, which is the number of commissioners who represent districts (the at-large member doesn’t figure into the calculation). By that calculation, there should be one commissioner for every 63,765 residents.

Doing the math, District A, with two commissioners, should have 127,530 residents, when in fact it has only 123,420 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

District B should have 255,060 residents, while it actually has 259,170 according to the census.

Even so, Watkins said, the county is not required to change district lines because the districts are not more than 5% out of balance with the ideal: District A is 3.2% smaller than ideal, while District B is 1.6% larger than ideal.

