ProKidney Corp. is the company behind “Project Crystal Ball” as it pursues a second round of city and county expansion incentives in the Triad.

The Winston-Salem company is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease with 67 local employees.

In June, ProKidney committed to a $458 million biomanufacturing facility in Greensboro. It was made eligible for up to $13 million in performance-based incentives from Greensboro City Council and more than $15 million from Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

An agenda item for Thursday’s Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting posted Tuesday lists ProKidney’s request for up to $324,124 in performance-based incentives toward expanding its headquarters. A public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

ProKidney is requesting for up to $310,141 in performance-based incentives from the Winston-Salem City Council, which is set to hear the request at its Sept. 5 meeting.

In return for both incentive packages, ProKidney is pledging to add 50 full- or full-time-equivalent jobs with an average annual salary of at least $72,000, plus benefits.

The company would be required in the incentive agreement to hire at least 12 of the 50 employees by the end of year 1, as well as 32 of the 50 by year 2, 42 of the 50 by year 3 and all 50 by year 4.

ProKidney said it would spend $21 million in capital investment, also over five years: $15 million on building improvements; and $6 million in personal building property at its current location.

“The company is considering expansion of its current office/laboratory footprint to build capacity in anticipation of its product’s regulatory approval,” according to the council’s development project analysis form. “The project would add approximately 53,000 square feet for current/future staffing and process development labs.”

The company is considering other sites in North Carolina for the expansion.

ProKidney would be required to post job vacancies related to their sites with the N.C. Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the county Department of Social Services and the Winston-Salem Urban League until at least Dec. 31, 2024.

Greensboro facility

ProKidney has pledged to create up to 330 jobs by the end of 2028 at its planned Greensboro manufacturing facility at an average annual salary of $74,636.

ProKidney paid $25.5 million in cash for 22 acres and a 210,000-square-foot facility, which is projected to be converted into production by the end of 2027.

The property is listed as all of Lot B within 73 Business Center, a Class A industrial park off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73.

At $25.5 million, the purchase represents 10.5% of the cash on hand that ProKidney held on June 30, according to the second-quarter report.

The company is eligible for a performance-based state Job Development Investment Grant of $5.1 million, as well as up to $1.9 million in energy credits from Duke Energy.

The company said in the second-quarter report that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $444.1 million as of June 30.

To put the proposed $458 million operation into perspective, it is just $42 million less than another high-risk, high-reward project set for Greensboro: the $500 million Boom Supersonic “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Financial status

ProKidney’s acceleration of research and development activities produced a near doubling of its operating expenses during the second quarter, the company reported Aug. 11.

However, financial reporting changes related to ProKidney’s recent conversion into a publicly traded company contributed to a lower loss for the quarter.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July 2022 under the ticker symbol PROK as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

Because ProKidney said its capital structure “completely changed as a result of the business combination,” it affected how it presents its bottom line net income or losses.

As a result, ProKidney reported a $9.1 million loss for the second quarter, compared with a $22.1 million loss a year ago.

Operating expenses were $39.8 million, compared with $20.7 million a year ago. The breakdown is $26.4 million in research and development costs, up from $11.5 million a year ago, while general and administrative costs were $13.4 million, compared with $9.2 million a year ago.

ProKidney is not generating revenue at this point as a publicly traded company, although it had just under $6 million in interest income for the quarter.