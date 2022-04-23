Forsyth commissioners upset over Kaleideum design flaws

Forsyth Commissioners aren't happy about it, but they've increased the budget for the new Kaleideum building in downtown Winston-Salem by $700,000 after design errors were discovered after construction had already started on the $27 million building.

Commissioners unanimously voted on the increase on Thursday after a closed session to discuss their legal options, but the vote reflected the need to get on with the project rather than agreement with spending extra money.

James Anderson, the design and construction manager for the county's General Services department, told commissioners during their April 14 briefing that "during a review of elevator shop drawings, it was discovered that the design documents ... did not provide adequate structural support for the freight elevator" or a way to get access for maintenance.

The contractor, Frank L. Blum Construction Co., told the county it would cost an extra $300,000 to make the needed changes.

As well, Anderson said, information provided to a Blum subcontractor performing ground improvements did not include wind and seismic loads. When that information was provided, Anderson said, the subcontractor determined that further strengthening was needed.

That change requires around $100,000, Anderson said.

Because of the elevator design error, "significant changes" are required to "the elevator pit foundation, machine base foundation, structural steel for the shaft and roof framing, addition of a stairway to provide rooftop access, and the construction of (a) work platform and access at the top of the shaft," according to Anderson's written summary of the problem.

The Kaleideum is being built downtown on the site of the former county sheriff's office on Third Street to house the future Kaleideum headquarters. Kaleideum was formed in 2016 through the merger of SciWorks and the Children's Museum of Winston-Salem.

The extra work is adding $400,000 to the project cost, but the construction budget is rising by $700,000 to increase the size of the project's contingency fund to $900,000.

A contingency fund is included in construction budgets to allow for unforeseen expenses. County officials said that the size of the fund before the change, about $200,000, was not big enough.

"This is an error issue that is not our fault," Commissioner Don Martin said when Anderson finished his presentation. "We are not going to let them off the hook, and hopefully we will get all of it back ... we may not get all, but we should get a lot back. This one is pretty egregious, and there is no question where the error came from."

Commissioners hired Blum in 2018 to do preconstruction work that included design reviews and cost estimates. Gensler Architecture designed the building. The county picked Blum to be the construction manager of the project and approved its budget in 2021.

Anderson told commissioners on April 14 that the plan was to pay Blum for the construction changes up front, then try to get the money back through negotiations.

That didn't strike Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt as a sound plan.

"Why are we paying it at all if it is not our fault?" Whisenhunt asked. As well, Whisenhunt said she's seen a similar post-construction negotiation end up with the county getting "not one penny back."

County Manager Dudley Watts told the board that paying the extra money was the best way to ensure that the project goes forward on schedule. Otherwise the county would have to "stop to negotiate."

Discussion didn't get much further than that on April 14 after Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, told commissioners that he didn't want to talk about legal matters in open session.

Commissioners didn't say in open session who they blame, but Watkins told commissioners he was in legal discussions with "all of the parties."

When commissioners met on Thursday, they bumped the issue to the end of the meeting, went into closed session to talk about it, then emerged to approve the extra spending with no further discussion.

At the construction site on Friday, workers poured concrete at the lowest levels of work, which is below ground level. The county hopes to get the new Kaleideum building finished by the fall of 2023. The building will be at the south end of Merschel Park, which is also under construction between Fourth and Third streets downtown.

