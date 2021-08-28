Forsyth considers tightening mask requirements

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is poised to consider a requirement to wear masks in most non-household situations indoors.
The county board will consider putting into place the masking requirement during its Sept. 2 meeting, with an expected expiration date of Sept. 30.
If approved, the masking requirement would be similar to one that Mayor Allen Joines declared for Winston-Salem on Aug. 20.
Basically, people would be required to wear masks in most cases when they are with other people in indoor private or public spaces away from their homes.
The masking rules would apply only to unincorporated parts of the county, with municipalities free to decide on their own regulations.
Commissioners had broad agreement in support of masking on Thursday during their briefing session, but some members expressed strong objection when Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, said enforcement provisions would have to be included in the rules.
Some commissioners say they won't support a masking requirement that comes with enforcement, but others say they don't expect enforcement to be a policing matter anyhow: They said the county will be counting on cooperation and education, rather than citations, to get the word across about masking.
Masking was not on the agenda for Thursday's briefing session on the board of commissioners, but it became a topic after Joshua Swift, the health director, presented alarming statistics during his weekly update on COVID-19.
Swift said the county had gone from fewer than 50 cases a week in late June to more than 1,100 cases per week during the last couple weeks.
Following Swift's presentation, commissioners Don Martin and Tonya McDaniel voiced support for putting in masking rules for the county that would be similar to those in the city.
Commissioners Gloria Whisenhunt and Richard Linville voiced support for masking as well, but only if there are no enforcement provisions that could result in someone being cited or charged with a violation.
Noting that enforcement would have to be carried out by the sheriff's office, Whisenhunt said that's too much of a burden for the sheriff.
"I think he has better things to do than to ride around and see if people have a mask on," Whisenhunt said.
Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager, told the board that she did not know of any citations issued when the county was under local and state masking regulations at an earlier point during the pandemic.
Robinson said that if calls are received about violations the focus would be on getting voluntary compliance through education and persuasion.
Martin drew wide agreement on the board when he suggested that any rule imposed be limited to about a month. Referring to Swift's presentation on the rate of COVID-19 cases increasing, Martin noted that the number of cases appeared close to reaching a plateau.
County officials hope that cases will reach that plateau in September and begin decreasing gradually after that.
Before voting on a masking requirement, county officials plan to learn from the Sheriff's Office what its stance on enforcement would be if the county puts in a masking regulation.
