Forsyth considers two options on masking on Thursday

Forsyth County commissioners could approve indoor masking regulations Thursday or may simply pass a resolution encouraging people to wear masks and get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The two options are on the table because commissioners divided last week over the question of penalties for breaking the rules: Some board members say they're adamantly opposed, while others are saying they don't think penalties are likely to come into play because of the focus on voluntary compliance.

If the county approves an indoor masking rule, it would apply only to the unincorporated parts of the county.

The rules would be like those put into place by the city of Winston-Salem on Aug. 20: People would be required to wear a mask when in contact with people who are not household members in indoor spaces, public or private.

There would be the usual exceptions for people with medical conditions, while eating or working out, at worship or otherwise exercising First Amendment rights.

But the kicker in board discussion has been the penalty: A new masking rule would be an amendment to the county's emergency COVID-19 declaration made on March 13, 2020. And that requires the inclusion of a penalty clause, even if commissioners don't anticipate it will be needed.