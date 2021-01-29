Forsyth Correctional Center receives second round of COVID-19 vaccine doses

More staff members and inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center have received coronavirus vaccinations, state correction officials said Friday.

The state prison at 307 Craft Drive received its allocation of vaccine this week and its supply of doses last week as well, said Todd Ishee, the state's commissioner of prisons.

Ishee didn't have the exact number of staff members and inmates who received vaccine doses supplied to Forsyth Correctional, he said. In total, the state prison system received an additional 2,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

Of that number, 1808 doses of vaccine had been distributed by Thursday night to staff members and inmates in the state's 55 prisons, Ishee said. State officials distributed its allocation of 1,300 doses of the vaccine last week within the prisons, including at Forsyth Correctional, Ishee said.

At Forsyth Correctional, there are 170 inmates and 50 staff members.

As of Friday, there were 28,928 inmates in the state's prisons with 14,100 staff members, according to the N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

