Forsyth counts 583 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Offer of $100 to get vaccinated ends Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there were 583 new cases in Forsyth County since Friday, along with four additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 related patients in North Carolina hospitals decreased slightly after reaching a seven-month peak of 3,666 on Friday.

The state also issued a reminder Monday that the offer of $100 in gift cards for getting vaccinated expires after Tuesday.

"As the more contagious delta variant of the virus is spreading across North Carolina, people should get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their communities," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement. "With record numbers of people needing ICU care, do not wait to vaccinate."

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

DHHS reported Forsyth had 95 new cases Sunday, along with a combined 488 for Friday and Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 42,811 cases and 453 deaths. There have been 2,074 new cases since Aug. 20.