Forsyth counts 583 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Offer of $100 to get vaccinated ends Tuesday.
Forsyth counts 583 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Offer of $100 to get vaccinated ends Tuesday.

Beginning Nov. 1, DAL’s unvaccinated employees will face a $200 increase in their health insurance premiums.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there were 583 new cases in Forsyth  County since Friday, along with four additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 related patients in North Carolina hospitals decreased slightly after reaching a seven-month peak of 3,666 on Friday.

The state also issued a reminder Monday that the offer of $100 in gift cards for getting vaccinated expires after Tuesday.

"As the more contagious delta variant of the virus is spreading across North Carolina, people should get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their communities," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement. "With record numbers of people needing ICU care, do not wait to vaccinate."

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

DHHS reported Forsyth had 95 new cases Sunday, along with a combined 488 for Friday and Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 42,811 cases and 453 deaths. There have been 2,074 new cases since Aug. 20.

As of noon Monday, 3,509 North Carolinians were hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness, down from 3,512 reported Sunday and 3,591 Saturday.

The 3,666 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday was the highest number of hospitalizations since Jan. 21.

At the peak on Jan. 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina were at 3,990.

The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 850 COVID-19 patients, down six from Friday.

Statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231 as recently as July 6.

Unvaccinated risks

The surge in most key COVID-19 numbers comes as the state reports unvaccinated people were 15.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people during the four-week period that ended Aug. 21.

DHHS said there were 29 deaths among the unvaccinated under age 65, compared with one death among vaccinated individuals in the same age range. For those older than 65, there were 30 deaths of unvaccinated individuals compared with seven deaths among vaccinated individuals.

“The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Cohen said Friday.

DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 60% of North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 58% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide and 63% partially vaccinated.

The latest report also found that unvaccinated individuals were nearly 4.5 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those vaccinated. Unvaccinated people between 12 and 17 were 6.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than their vaccinated counterparts.

Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.

As of noon Monday, Forsyth had 209,594 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 55% of all residents. That includes 192,545 residents — or 50% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.

In Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, 52% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 60%. In Wake County, 61% of the total population is vaccinated.

Statewide

DHHS reported 4,569 new COVID-19 cases statewide for Sunday, following 6,884 on Saturday and 7,594 on Friday.

Wednesday’s new case count of 8,620 was the highest daily total since Jan. 15.

Cohen said Aug. 18 that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.

“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.21 million COVID-19 cases and 14,412 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 93 from Friday.

The latest statewide positive test rate was 14.5%, based on 47,795 tests conducted Saturday.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 14.1%, based on about 1,050 tests conducted Saturday.

Hospitalizations

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.

As of noon Monday, North Carolina had 917 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 — the highest that number has ever been.

Statewide, 596 adults were on ventilators, also more than at any other time during the pandemic.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.

However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.

Vaccination, testing sites

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health are providing a four-set of $25 gift cards to individuals getting their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The gift cards are available until supplies run out. The offer ends Wednesday.

Appointments are available at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

The department is offering vaccinations this week just from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The department will then be closed Thursday through Sept. 6.

Vaccination events conducted by other healthcare groups are scheduled for the following sites, but no gift cards are available:

• 8025 North Pointe Blvd., Suite 235: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 190 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling 844-938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

