Forsyth County abolishes dog and cat fees

Priscilla Ivester, who chairs the Animal Services board, spoke in favor of the change on Thursday, and spoke at greater length last July about the need to abolish the fee.

Ivester said one problem with the fee is that it is hard on people who have low incomes, particularly if their pets are not spayed or neutered.

"The work to get the licensing done is in excess of the result we should get from the licensing," she said. "Many times, people go out of the county (to get a pet vaccinated) to avoid having to pay for a license. Or if the license is too high, they don't get a shot or go out of the county to do it."

The county formerly charged residents with dogs a dog tax, but that was replaced years ago with a licensing fee.

Officials have said that the county will see some revenue loss as a result of eliminating the dog and cat fee: In some recent years the county has made almost $200,000 annually from the fee collections, but the amount is offset by about $73,000 in personnel costs connected to the fees.