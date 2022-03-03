Forsyth County abolishes dog and cat fees

Scrapping a charge that many people don't bother to pay, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday scrapped the annual fee for owning a dog or cat.
Acting at the recommendation of the county's Animal Services Advisory Board, commissioners abolished all fees except for dogs that have been declared "dangerous dogs."
The dangerous dog fee remains at $100 per year, but the county has abolished the $5 fee it charged per dog and cat if the animals are sterilized, and $25 per dog or cat if not sterilized.
County officials say the fee was originally put in place as a way to encourage people to get their pets vaccinated, since owners had to show proof of vaccination to pay the fee and get the license to own the pet.
As well, veterinarians are required to give the county's Animal Services records of vaccinations, which alert officials about animals they might not otherwise be aware of. To get around that, some people go to another county to get a pet vaccinated, officials have said.
The lower charge for animals that had been spayed or neutered was also meant to be an incentive to reduce the population of unwanted animals.
Officials say the licensing fee has failed to accomplish its goals, and that time would be better spent focusing on getting people to sterilize their pets and get them vaccinated.
Priscilla Ivester, who chairs the Animal Services board, spoke in favor of the change on Thursday, and spoke at greater length last July about the need to abolish the fee.
Ivester said one problem with the fee is that it is hard on people who have low incomes, particularly if their pets are not spayed or neutered.
"The work to get the licensing done is in excess of the result we should get from the licensing," she said. "Many times, people go out of the county (to get a pet vaccinated) to avoid having to pay for a license. Or if the license is too high, they don't get a shot or go out of the county to do it."
The county formerly charged residents with dogs a dog tax, but that was replaced years ago with a licensing fee.
Officials have said that the county will see some revenue loss as a result of eliminating the dog and cat fee: In some recent years the county has made almost $200,000 annually from the fee collections, but the amount is offset by about $73,000 in personnel costs connected to the fees.
County Manager Dudley Watts said there will be no downsizing of staff between now and the end of the fiscal year June 30, but that the staffing size for the coming fiscal year would have to be worked out in the spring budget discussions.
Although the annual license for a dog that has been declared dangerous remains, the change in regulations that abolished the cat and dog fees also put in place some additional regulations around dangerous dogs.
Those regulations are meant to handle a problem officials see with cases where people are appealing the declaration that they have a dangerous dog. An appeal puts a stay on any order, fine or penalty, but county officials say the same dog often has a second violation while the appeal is waiting to be heard.
The change in the regulations approved Thursday require that someone who is appealing a dangerous dog ruling must keep the dog muzzled, leashed and under control of someone at least 16 years old anytime they have the dog outside pending the hearing of the appeal.
336-727-7369