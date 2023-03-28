The animal shelter off north University Parkway will close temporarily on Wednesday as shelter operation moves from the Forsyth Humane Society to Forsyth County government, with reopening slated for shortly after April 4, officials said.

The shelter is at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle near the intersection of Shattalon Drive, Oak Summit Road and University Parkway. The Humane Society took over operation of the shelter in 2018, but gave the county notice last fall that it was terminating its agreement to run the shelter.

The Humane Society had asked the county to up its payment to the group from around $600,000 to $1.85 million annually, saying it needed that additional amount to properly run the shelter and further reduce the number of animals that are euthanized.

Forsyth County came back with an offer of $1.1 million to the Humane Society, which responded with a reduced ask of $1.5 million.

County leaders upped their offer to $1.2 million but said that was as far as they would go. Meanwhile Humane Society officials came back with no change at all to the group's request for $1.5 million to operate the shelter.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's office said that its Animal Services Division would continue to handle the enforcement of animal control laws, along with investigating cases of neglect and cruelty as well as other criminal conduct.

In February, the county announced the hiring of Kirsten Briggs as the new animal services director. Her experience includes directing animal services in Edison, N.J., plus volunteering with nonprofit rescue organizations and managing a pet care facility.

Forsyth County will be operating the shelter with a staff of 15, counting the new director.