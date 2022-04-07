Forsyth County appeals for opt-out on plan to centralize mental health services for kids in the child welfare system

Forsyth County is mounting a forceful effort to opt out of a plan to have a single organization statewide in charge of overseeing mental health services in the child welfare system.

Coming just months after the county aligned with Partners Health Management to manage the delivery of those services, the new state plan risks jeopardizing improvements that county leaders say they've already seen bearing fruit, Assistant Forsyth County Manager Shontell Robinson told Forsyth County commissioners Thursday afternoon.

"We want to continue the positive trajectory that we're having with Partners," Robinson said. "We're making significant progress that we have not made with our previous (provider) Cardinal ... (and) I do not believe this is in the best interest of our youth that we are responsible for."

It wasn't on the agenda for Thursday's session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, but the board quickly took action anyway to approve sending a letter to state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley asking for the opt-out.

Time is short, Robinson told the county board, because a joint legislative oversight committee of the N.C. General Assembly is supposed to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Copies of the letter are going to the county's entire legislative delegation in the N.C. House and Senate. County officials are hoping state lawmakers can help the county stick with Partners going into the future.

Rhett Melton, the chief executive of Partners, joined Robinson on a conference call phoned in to the commissioners' meeting on Thursday.

"We share that belief that the best care for these kids is local," Melton told commissioners. "Forsyth is different from Davie, from Gaston, from Iredell, so we believe the solution for these very challenging cases is to maintain building out those successes that we have started on at the local level."

Robinson said examples of improved care under Partners include development of an adult crisis center, a "one-stop shop" model for mental health and substance abuse services, and opening an emergency transitional home for young people in custody of the Department of Social Services.

Robinson said that he's not heard of any support for the new plan from any of Partners' 14 counties.

Ironically, Robinson acknowledged that the force behind the new plan was likely the widespread realignment of mental health services that counties including Forsyth started considering a couple years back because of dissatisfaction with the way mental health services were being managed.

The list of complaints about the services provided by Cardinal Innovations, the county's former provider, was long: It included gaps and delays in getting help, getting lower levels of care than recommended, not having enough local providers and poor planning around discharges from hospital emergency rooms.

"I believe this stemmed honestly from almost two years ago when all these counties were having their challenges with Cardinal," Robinson said. "Honestly, if you would have asked me two years ago, prior to us even considering realignment, I would have said 'Sign on: Anything's got to be better than what we currently have.' So it is possible we may have supported it at the time. But things have drastically changed in two years."

Forsyth completed its switch to Partners only in November. The plan to change the management system again would "create another change too soon in an already complex system," the county's letter states.

County officials are reminding Kinsley that Dave Richard, the deputy secretary of state Health and Human Services, told Robinson verbally and in writing that Forsyth County could opt out of the new state plan. Richard is also getting a copy of the county's letter.

In other action:

*Commissioners awarded a contract to Sharpe Brothers for the rehabilitation of the main runway at Smith Reynolds Airport, in the amount of $6.8 million.

*Commissioners approved the purchase of 20 Ford Interceptor SUVs for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, at a cost of about $696,000.

