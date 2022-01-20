Forsyth County approves controversial truck stop near Tobaccoville

The county planning board rejected it and the Village of Tobaccoville opposed it, but on Thursday the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning that will allow a Love's travel stop to go up on a 20-acre site on Shore Road just south of U.S. 52 at the Westinghouse Road exit.

The vote on the county board was 5-2 in favor of the rezoning, with commissioners Tonya McDaniel and Don Martin casting the only votes in opposition.

The public hearing before the vote pitted those who saw the truck stop as a positive element for economic development against others who voiced fears that traffic, crime, pollution and noise would disturb residential neighborhoods close by.

Opponents also stressed that rezoning for a truck stop went against the recommendations of the Tobaccoville Area Plan, which calls for the entire area around the planned truck stop, consisting of some 265 acres, to be set aside for a comprehensively-designed business park instead of being developed piecemeal.

William Gleeson, speaking for the company that is known in full as Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, told county commissioners that a truck stop could help stimulate the kind of business development that the area plan calls for.