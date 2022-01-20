Forsyth County approves controversial truck stop near Tobaccoville

The county planning board rejected it and the Village of Tobaccoville opposed it, but on Thursday the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning that will allow a Love's travel stop to go up on a 20-acre site on Shore Road just south of U.S. 52 at the Westinghouse Road exit.
The vote on the county board was 5-2 in favor of the rezoning, with commissioners Tonya McDaniel and Don Martin casting the only votes in opposition.
The public hearing before the vote pitted those who saw the truck stop as a positive element for economic development against others who voiced fears that traffic, crime, pollution and noise would disturb residential neighborhoods close by.
Opponents also stressed that rezoning for a truck stop went against the recommendations of the Tobaccoville Area Plan, which calls for the entire area around the planned truck stop, consisting of some 265 acres, to be set aside for a comprehensively-designed business park instead of being developed piecemeal.
William Gleeson, speaking for the company that is known in full as Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, told county commissioners that a truck stop could help stimulate the kind of business development that the area plan calls for.
"We have several examples of Love's being the start of an industrial area," Gleeson said, adding that when a truck picks up a load at a business park, the driver needs to weigh his rig to figure out whether he's legal and calculate the fuel he'll need. Trucks need an area to stage while they're waiting for the proper time of a pickup, he said. Trucks can park overnight in a safe area.
Gleeson said Love's would hire 60 full-time workers and contribute property taxes and sales taxes to the county, along with $1 million annually in fuel taxes to the state. He said that when electric vehicles become more common, people could recharge at Love's.
The arguments of the supporters proved persuasive with a majority on the county board. Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, in her motion to approve rezoning the land from residential to highway business, said the the project is reasonable one in the public interest, and appropriate to the area because of nearby highway businesses and other factors.
But Martin said he found that the company's effort to inform the neighborhoods nearby about their plans to be "sorely lacking," in that while they may have followed the letter of the law in providing notice, they could have done much more.
"I've been to many truck stops ... I've tried to think of locations within a half-mile of a neighborhood and I could not think of one," Martin said.
Tobaccoville Mayor Myron Marion told commissioners during the public hearing that the town has opposed the rezoning because it sees the area developing with lower-traffic industries such as data centers and the like.
Rachel Starling, who lives nearby on Griffin Road, told commissioners that "the landscape of a truck stop would not be an attractive entrance into the Village of Tobaccoville."
"There will be noise 24 hours a day," Starling asserted. "We live on a quiet road and would like it to remain that way." Another opponent voiced fears of air pollution from trucks.
Opponents dug up crime records from Salisbury and Statesville that they said demonstrated that Love's truck stops have had hundreds of emergency or law enforcement calls over an 18-month period, with crimes including drug violations, motor vehicle theft, forceable rape and other offenses.
But Scott Horn, an attorney representing Jerry Stoltz, the current owner of the site of the planned truck stop, said that many of the cases cited by opponents turned out to be non-criminal activities.
And Gleeson said that while he doesn't anticipate safety problems at the site, he would consult with the sheriff should problems arise and take whatever advice he gives.
County planners said the truck stop would not significantly clog the roads around it, although the site is also expected to draw 6,577 trips per day — compared to about 920 trips per day if the site had remained zoned as residential. One opponent complained the daily totals amounted to 2.4 million trips each year.
When the rezoning was heard by the City-County Planning Board last November, the board voted unanimously in finding the rezoning request not consistent with plans for the area, then voted 5-2 to recommend against the rezoning.
336-727-7369