Forsyth County approves measures to create 300 new jobs

Ardagh is a global company with more than 16,000 employees, 57 production plants in 12 countries, and $7 billion in global sales, according to the company web site.

County officials say that under the incentives deal approved Thursday, Ardagh has agreed to make a capital investment here of at least $195 million, and create at least 94 full-time jobs paying at least $77,300 per year, plus benefits.

The expansion here doesn't seem to be a done deal, though, since county officials said Ardagh is also considering sites in South Carolina and Georgia.

The incentives would be paid out to Ardagh over a five-year period. The amount of the incentive is based on 50% of the additional tax revenue that the company would bring to the county through the expansion.

As well, the county will be applying for a $250,000 One North Carolina grant and a $500,000 Rural Division Building Reuse grant to encourage the company to make its expansion here.

The new jobs can be 94 full-time positions or their equivalent. The company also has to keep the 217 existing jobs or their full-time equivalent on site. The incentives deal has claw-back provisions that come into play should Ardagh not meet the investment or employment goals.

Ardagh's plant is located at 4000 Old Milwaukee Lane in southern Winston-Salem.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.