Forsyth County approves new district boundaries for board of commissioners

The boundary between District A and District B on the the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has been adjusted to take into account the results of the 2020 Census, with one precinct shifting from B to A to bring the district populations into better balance.

The commissioners approved new district lines on a unanimous vote during their Oct. 21 meeting, and in so doing shifted Precinct 905 from District B to District A.

County Attorney Gordon Watkins had presented commissioners with census data and sample maps during a meeting in September.

The county grew 9.1% from 2010 to 2020, but not all parts of the county grew at the same rate.

With growth faster in the parts of the county in District B, the 2020 Census found that District B had 1.6% more people than the ideal number, while District A had 3.2% fewer people than the ideal.

The generally accepted rule is that redistricting is legally required if districts end up at least 5% out of kilter with the ideal number, so commissioners could have skipped redistricting altogether this time around.

Instead, moving Precinct 905 from B to A was seen as tidying up an irregular line, since the precincts to the north and south of 905 were already in District A.