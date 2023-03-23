A battle is brewing between Winston-Salem and Forsyth County over a bill to remove Smith Reynolds Airport from the city's boundaries that was filed in the North Carolina House on Wednesday.

County officials say the move would help the airport become more competitive. At the same time, removing the airport from the city limits would cost the city almost $530,000 a year in property taxes.

The bill was filed by three Republican lawmakers: Donny Lambeth, Jeff Zenger and Kyle Hall. Lambeth and Zenger represents districts entirely in Forsyth County, while Hall's district includes Stokes County and the northern portion of Forsyth County.

Forsyth County officials issued a statement outlining the benefits they said the change would bring. They said:

Businesses and others who keep airplanes at the airport would pay only county taxes, instead of paying both city and county taxes.

The airport would be on the same footing as other airports in the region that also are not located within the boundaries of their cities: Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, Davidson County Airport in Lexington and Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Salisbury.

Overlapping jurisdiction creates regulatory issues around land use, wildlife management and other requirements of the municipal code.

The airport is increasingly seen as a potential driver of economic growth, with state and federal investments of $51 million over the past five years, according to county officials.

Winston-Salem officials are opposed to the move, as Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines emphasized in a Thursday morning interview just before his announcement that he is seeking a seventh term as mayor.

"Certainly we are very concerned about the bill," he said. "I think it is a very bad precedent when we start taking areas out of the city for particular reasons and so on. We have agreed to work with the airport in terms of figuring out ways to lessen the impact of city taxes on the airplane owners there as well as some other areas."