Forsyth County banks grant for Belews Lake park purchase

A new 216-acre park on Belews Lake in northeastern Forsyth County came a step closer to reality on Thursday as the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners appropriated a $640,000 grant for purchase of the land from Duke Energy.

The county is now poised to ask for a second grant totaling $500,000, which would be combined with $2.2 million in county funds for the first stage of development on the new park.

The second grant plus the county money would build an access road into the park from Craig Road and perhaps go far enough to build a shelter, said William Anderson, the director of Forsyth County’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“We are still very early in the process,” Anderson said, noting that the county is in the process now of closing on the land purchase.

County Manager Dudley Watts said support for the new park extends beyond the county boundaries: Lawmakers from Forsyth and other counties are preparing legislation in the N.C. General Assembly that would appropriate another $3 million toward development of the new park.

Anderson said support for the new park is strong.

