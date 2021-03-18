Forsyth County banks grant for Belews Lake park purchase

A new 216-acre park on Belews Lake in northeastern Forsyth County came a step closer to reality on Thursday as the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners appropriated a $640,000 grant for purchase of the land from Duke Energy.
The county is now poised to ask for a second grant totaling $500,000, which would be combined with $2.2 million in county funds for the first stage of development on the new park.
The second grant plus the county money would build an access road into the park from Craig Road and perhaps go far enough to build a shelter, said William Anderson, the director of Forsyth County’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“We are still very early in the process,” Anderson said, noting that the county is in the process now of closing on the land purchase.
County Manager Dudley Watts said support for the new park extends beyond the county boundaries: Lawmakers from Forsyth and other counties are preparing legislation in the N.C. General Assembly that would appropriate another $3 million toward development of the new park.
Anderson said support for the new park is strong.
“We have gotten a lot of public support in meetings and surveys because there is not a park in that area,” Anderson said. “There is not a park on Belews Lake. That area is growing really fast. We have had a lot of positive feedback.”
A plan for the park shows an access road that forks and leads to separate peninsular areas fronting Belews Lake. Each area has fishing docks and picnic tables.
The park plans also show a playground, trails, a couple observation platforms, restrooms and a multi-use room.
The plans don’t show any ballfields or the like because surveys show people want a park that is left more in its natural condition.
“People said they wanted to see a passive park that accentuates the natural aspects of the park,” Anderson said. “They want walking trails, bank fishing picnic shelters and a meeting facility.”
The $640,000 being used to buy the land comes from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund. The county authorized the application for the grant in December 2019.
Watts said interest in the park has come from people in Stokes, Rockingham and Guilford counties, noting that some people in those areas see the park as one that could have a regional draw.
A 2015 parks and open space plan for Forsyth County called that part of the county one that was under-served by parks.
Thursday afternoon, county commissioners discussed applying for the second grant in the amount of $500,000. That grant, if obtained, would come from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund in the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.
