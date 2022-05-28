Forsyth County budget eases into climate-related initiatives

Forsyth County’s proposed budget for fiscal-year 2023 reflects a modest step toward its goal of using 100% clean energy by the middle of the century.

The $625.8 million proposal released Thursday includes nearly a half-million dollars to add the first eight electric vehicles to the county’s fleet and installing an equal number of charging stations to serve them. The Chevrolet Volts, which would replace vehicles scheduled to be removed from service, are projected to cost $32,000 apiece.

Another $300,000 would pay for new solar panels and “other projects” at county parks and facilities.

Together, the clean-energy-related items account for 0.15% of the total budget and would equal 2.5% of the more than $31 million in new revenue projected for next year (although the replacement vehicles likely would have been part of the budget anyway, even if they weren’t EVs).

While a relatively small investment, the initiatives are an important step for the county, said Bill Blancato, a Winston-Salem attorney who serves as regional coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a national nonprofit advocacy organization.

“Purchasing EVs, installing solar panels and implementing other energy efficiency measures is a good start,” explained Blancato, who has closely watched local progress on plans aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

A committee made up of five county department leaders recommended adding the EVs and charging stations for a pilot program aimed at evaluating how a shift from traditional fuel-burning vehicles would work.

Expect more to come, Blancato said.

“Because EVs have less down time for maintenance and cost so much less than internal combustion vehicles to operate, I expect that the sustainability committee will ask for more EVs next year,” he predicted.

A shift to EVs would put a considerable dent in the county’s transportation budget while cutting emissions.

A recent internal county analysis found that in 2019, 114 fleet vehicles covered more than 960,000 miles and used nearly 35,000 gallons of gasoline. At $4 a gallon, the cost of that much fuel would be $140,000.

Each vehicle also generated an estimated 4.5 tons per year of carbon dioxide, the leading manmade contributor to climate change.

‘Actual action’

The sustainability panel was an outgrowth of Forsyth commissioners’ 2019 resolution calling for 100% renewable energy in county operations by 2050.

The original motion also proposed an additional shorter-term target, but that was eventually dropped.

“I would have preferred for the county to set an interim benchmark such as a 50% reduction by 2030, but actual action is more important than a benchmark,” Blancato said. “With this budget, we are seeing actual action.”

Minor Barnette, director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection, agreed that the climate-related budget items are small but important steps on the road to 100% clean energy.

“We’re making sure we’re taking one step at a time and not overwhelming everyone with my million-dollar ideas,” he explained. “We want to be successful (in the initial stages) and then we’ll try to scale up as we move forward.”

One of the county’s early clean-energy projects was the installation of 30 solar panels on the top floor of its parking garage at North Church and East First streets in 2020.

Minor said the planning has been done for a larger, 1,100-panel array of panels for the roof of the Forsyth County Government Center parking garage. The 413-kilowatt system is expected to provide 12% of the electricity for the government center and save the county $34,000 a year in energy costs.

The project’s estimated $930,000 cost is not part of next year’s proposed budget, but Minor said Friday he still has hope it could be at least partially funded this year with money from the county or outside sources.

The 458,000-square-foot government center is by far the county’s biggest energy-user, according to an analysis by Senior Environmental Specialist Madhu Sabnis, who was hired last year to focus primarily on sustainability issues.

From July 2019 through June 2020, energy costs for the government center topped $300,000 before dropping to $214,000 for the subsequent 12 months when electricity use dropped during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Energy bills for all county facilities in the July 2019-June-2020 period were at least $1.86 million, and $1.34 million for July 2020 to June 2021, according to the study.

The county also continues to install LED lighting — which uses 17% of the energy traditional bulbs consume — at its facilities, Barnette said.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

