Forsyth County commissioners listen to residents' concerns about proposed agricultural events center at Tanglewood Park

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will not approve construction of an agricultural events center in Tanglewood Park if local residents remain opposed to the project, County Manager Dudley Watts said last Wednesday night at a community meeting at the park's Red Barn.

The events center would be a 50,000-square-foot building for agricultural and other purposes, and the site would have 200 parking spaces, Marco Andrade, a project planner for the city of Winston-Salem planning and development services, told the crowd. The site would have barns with 200 horse stalls as well as an outdoor arena and a practice arena.

The project would cost at least $5 million.

Voters in Forsyth County approved the concept of an events center in a 2016 bond referendum for parks and recreation.

Because the referendum received 70% of the ballots, the commissioners have a moral obligation to carry out the voters' mandate and build an events center somewhere on county-owned land, Watts said.

Many people who live in the Clemmons West neighborhood and other county residents who visit the part are opposed to the project.