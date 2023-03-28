Walkertown leaders worry that a proposed 100-unit townhome development will add to traffic woes at the town’s busiest intersection, but improvements suggested by the town’s traffic study are unlikely to take place until state highway officials add them to long-range highway plans.

If the rezoning is approved this Thursday by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, the town will at least get longer turn lanes into the townhome complex that the developer has agreed to provide.

The proposed development would take up almost 16 acres on the northeast side of Old Hollow Road (N.C. 66) just east of the town limits. The entry to the site would be near the present intersection of Old Hollow Road and Old 66 Circle.

The complex would be called the Reserve at Old Hollow and would be developed by YP Walkertown LLC on land known as the E.M. Leight property.

According to county planning staff, the development would increase traffic on Old Hollow Road by 581 trips per day, even though the road is already at capacity.

What’s more, the site is also just east of a planned road widening on Old Hollow Road scheduled to begin construction in 2024. The Walkertown traffic study recommends that the widening be extended to the proposed new development, but that’s not in the state plans now.

No one is expecting the developer to pay for that additional widening, but the town has asked the county to require the developer to make some changes in line with the traffic study. Those changes include installing turn lanes into the development at least 100 feet long, and donating right-of-way that would make it possible to align the Old 66 Circle intersection with the entry to the new development.

But Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, told commissioners last week during a discussion of the rezoning that the developer does not plan to buy the property that would be needed to donate the right-of-way, and that forcing the developer to buy it is not something the county could reasonably require.

Officials said last week that the length of the turn lanes to the development will be decided by state highway officials. But Watkins said the developer had agreed to make whatever turn lanes the state requires 15% longer at the developer’s expense.

The county postponed action on the rezoning case in February after Walkertown Town Manager Scott Snow told commissioners that the town was waiting on the results of a traffic study focusing on the Walkertown Commons intersection with Old Hollow Road. That intersection is between the proposed development and the big intersection between Old Hollow and Reidsville roads.

According to the traffic study, the new development, plus other commercial development planned or expected at the shopping centers nearby, will increase traffic to the point that a traffic signal will be needed at the intersection of Old Hollow Road and Walkertown Commons Road.

County planners have recommended approval of the rezoning request despite the traffic concerns, and the City-County Planning Board endorsed the rezoning during its Dec. 8 meeting on a 7-1 vote.

Planning staffers say the development would provide an ideal transition between the commercial areas to the west and single-family development to the east. While the daily trip count of 581 is higher by 265 trips than the count would be under current zoning, staffers say it is still less than the 718 trips that would be allowed with the typical zoning where public sewer is available, as it is on the site.

The state has two road improvement projects that affect the area near the intersection of Reidsville Road and Old Hollow Road, although neither project now makes any changes to Old Hollow Road near the proposed development:

U.S. 158 (Reidsville Road) will be converted to four lanes with a central media from Old Greensboro Road in Winston-Salem to U.S. 220 in Guilford County. The first section of the project, getting under way in 2024, will cover the stretch between Old Greensboro Road and Belews Creek Road.

N.C. 66 (Old Hollow Road) will be widened to four lanes between Harley Drive and U.S. 158, but extending east past the intersection to a point just west of the Walkertown Commons Road intersection.