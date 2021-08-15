Forsyth County completes land purchase for new county park

On Thursday, Sanders-Pratt said the first development step will be to hire a design firm by mid-October and provide the firm with the county’s list of preferred activities on the site. That plan would be taken before the commissioners for approval.

“It would give more people access to Belews Lake and another passive park option for residents in the northern part of the county,” Sanders-Pratt said.

He said there would not be any ballfields on the proposed Belews Lake park campus.

In 2015, an open-space plan identified the Belews Lake area as a potential site for a regional park.

Sanders-Pratt said the site is clean and has no environmental issues, such as the coal ash basin that is at the center of controversy at Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County.

In 2018, county officials said the site appeared to be in excellent condition and used as a woodland buffer zone for the Belews Lake watershed.

The county has said it will look for ways to develop walking trails, picnic areas and other less-intensive park uses. There won’t be a boat dock, but a fishing dock is likely, officials said.