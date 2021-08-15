Forsyth County completes land purchase for new county park

Forsyth County has completed its purchase of a 216-acre tract on Belews Lake where officials have plans for a new county park.
The county paid $640,000 for the properties, according to a county Register of Deeds filing.
The overall projected cost for phase 1 of the project is about $2.84 million, the county said, with $2 million coming from currently available funds and $200,000 from other sources.
Forsyth officials anticipate pursuing additional grant funding to assist with the development of the park at Belews Lake.
The tracts are near the intersection of Belews Creek and Craig roads, with extensive lake frontage.
Planted in pines, it would eventually have been clear cut by Duke Energy had the county not expressed interest in the property, county officials said.
In September, the county won a state grant to pay for the tracts. The grant comes from the state’s Clean Water Management Trust Fund.
At that time, the county had no timeline yet for development of the property which has a projected $5 million capital investment overall.
“We don’t really have a facility on a lake like that, and we don’t have a significant amount of park resources in the northeastern part of the county,” Damon Sanders-Pratt, an assistant county manager, said in September.
On Thursday, Sanders-Pratt said the first development step will be to hire a design firm by mid-October and provide the firm with the county’s list of preferred activities on the site. That plan would be taken before the commissioners for approval.
“It would give more people access to Belews Lake and another passive park option for residents in the northern part of the county,” Sanders-Pratt said.
He said there would not be any ballfields on the proposed Belews Lake park campus.
In 2015, an open-space plan identified the Belews Lake area as a potential site for a regional park.
Sanders-Pratt said the site is clean and has no environmental issues, such as the coal ash basin that is at the center of controversy at Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County.
In 2018, county officials said the site appeared to be in excellent condition and used as a woodland buffer zone for the Belews Lake watershed.
The county has said it will look for ways to develop walking trails, picnic areas and other less-intensive park uses. There won’t be a boat dock, but a fishing dock is likely, officials said.
Because the grant from the Clean Water fund is a matching grant, the county can claim the excess value of the land as its match. Also included in the matching funds are another $65,000 for purchasing costs.
The county had held two public meetings and sent out more than 6,000 questionnaires.
While people said they wanted canoe and kayak access in addition to hiking and fishing, Sanders-Pratt said one of Duke Energy’s conditions was that there be no boat ramp and that the park activities be more on the passive side.
Some people who live near the park site told county officials they were worried about the impact of more people, cars and boats using the area.
“We think it will be good for the area,” Sanders-Pratt said of the county’s plans.
“We will staff it, clean it up on a regular basis, and it will be more eyes on that region. We will be a good neighbor as we are at all of our parks.”
The county has a 492-acre park off Germanton Road called Horizons Park, and the smaller Kernersville Lake and Walkertown Community parks, but none of those are really close to anyone in the northeastern part of the county, Sanders-Pratt said.
Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article.
