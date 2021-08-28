Forsyth considers tightening mask requirements

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Swift said the county had gone from fewer than 50 cases a week in late June to more than 1,100 cases per week during the last couple weeks.

Following Swift's presentation, commissioners Don Martin and Tonya McDaniel voiced support for putting in masking rules for the county that would be similar to those in the city.

Commissioners Gloria Whisenhunt and Richard Linville voiced support for masking as well, but only if there are no enforcement provisions that could result in someone being cited or charged with a violation.

Noting that enforcement would have to be carried out by the sheriff's office, Whisenhunt said that's too much of a burden for the sheriff.

"I think he has better things to do than to ride around and see if people have a mask on," Whisenhunt said.

Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager, told the board that she did not know of any citations issued when the county was under local and state masking regulations at an earlier point during the pandemic.

Robinson said that if calls are received about violations the focus would be on getting voluntary compliance through education and persuasion.