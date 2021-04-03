Forsyth County could get $3 million from General Assembly for Belews Lake Park

That new Forsyth County park planned for the shores of Belews Lake is about as close to Reidsville or Greensboro as it is to Winston-Salem.
As a result, lawmakers from around the Triad are signing on to a bill that would appropriate $3 million from the state's Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to further the development of the park.
The bill was filed March 29 by N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, but has drawn support from other lawmakers representing Stokes, Surry, Rockingham and Guilford counties, and even one from Durham County.
"While the property is in Forsyth County, it is really a regional opportunity for that part of the state," Lambeth said, explaining the regional support the bill has drawn.
"I think this funding has a good chance of passing as we move into the appropriations process, and would be an excellent way to preserve more of our natural land for the public's use into the future," Lambeth said.
Forsyth County recently budgeted a $640,000 state grant to buy the land for the park from Duke Energy.
The land consists of about 216 acres north of Belews Creek Road in the far northeastern reaches of the county. While the park land doesn't actually touch the county borders with Stokes, Rockingham and Guilford counties, it does come very close.
The county is applying for a $500,000 state grant and has $2.2 million in county funds set aside for park development.
County Manager Dudley Watts said getting $3 million on top of all that would allow the county to develop more of the recreational areas included in the county's master plan for the park.
While the park is intended to be more for relaxation and walking than sports, plans do call for amenities such as picnic tables, fishing docks, a playground and an event building.
"Because it is in the northern part of the county, and Belews Lake is partly in the other counties, we felt it had a broader perspective and appeal," Watts said. "What we have found so far is that legislators agree with us. You could argue it could be a great state park location."
Currently, Watts said, people who don't have property on the lake have to more or less trespass onto Duke Energy land.
Lambeth is one of the senior chairmen of the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, one of the bill's co-sponsors, is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee on Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources. Another co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, is majority whip in the House.
"Even though the park would be located in Forsyth County, it would serve people in the surrounding counties and beyond," Hardister said. "It would benefit land conservation, health and wellness and quality of life."
Hardister called the park "a great investment" that will have a positive impact for years to come.
Democrats who have signed up to co-sponsor the bill include Rep. Evelyn Terry of Forsyth County and Rep. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County.
"I support open space and increasing parks in our region and throughout our state," Harrison said.
Another co-sponsor, Republican Jerry Carter of Rockingham County, said anything that helps people get outside is a good thing.
"Get them walking, get them running, get some kids out there, that would be a great thing," he said.
The park's master plan shows a multi-use trail looping around the property, which has several peninsulas that extend into the lake.
Getting some public restrooms would be a plus in the first stages of development, Watts said.
"Right now, there are no public restrooms up there, and you have to go in the woods if you go," Watts said.
336-727-7369