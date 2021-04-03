Forsyth County could get $3 million from General Assembly for Belews Lake Park

The county is applying for a $500,000 state grant and has $2.2 million in county funds set aside for park development.

County Manager Dudley Watts said getting $3 million on top of all that would allow the county to develop more of the recreational areas included in the county's master plan for the park.

While the park is intended to be more for relaxation and walking than sports, plans do call for amenities such as picnic tables, fishing docks, a playground and an event building.

"Because it is in the northern part of the county, and Belews Lake is partly in the other counties, we felt it had a broader perspective and appeal," Watts said. "What we have found so far is that legislators agree with us. You could argue it could be a great state park location."

Currently, Watts said, people who don't have property on the lake have to more or less trespass onto Duke Energy land.

Lambeth is one of the senior chairmen of the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, one of the bill's co-sponsors, is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee on Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources. Another co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, is majority whip in the House.