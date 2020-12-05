Forsyth County Democratic Party nominates a candidate to serve on school board

The Forsyth County Democratic Party nominated Chenita Barber Johnson Saturday as a candidate to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.
Barbara Burke will vacate soon her seat on the school board. Burke will be sworn into the Winston-Salem City Council Monday after winning the election Nov. 3.
The school board will vote on Burke's replacement, but hasn't said yet how it will go about appointing a new member. The school board meets on Tuesday and Dec. 15.
Johnson ran unsuccessfully as a District 1 candidate for the school board in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006. District 1 covers much of eastern Winston-Salem and has primarily a minority population.
Johnson, a former advertising consultant and a notary public, has worked as a substitute teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Support Local Journalism
Johnson said she is excited that the Forsyth County Democratic Party nominated her as a candidate for the school board.
Johnson has been involved with the school system since her two children attended the local schools, she said.
Johnson is concerned about low-performing schools, many of which are in District 1, she said. Johnson also is worried that the school district has been re-segregated under its neighborhood choice plan.
A longtime community advocate, Johnson is a co-founder of the Coalition for Equity in Public Education, a nonprofit organization, she said.
The Forsyth County Association of Educators has endorsed Alex Bohannon to fill Burke's seat. The Young Democrats of Forsyth County wants Morticia Parmon to serve in that position.
School board members have said that they appreciate the community's input, but are not beholden to any group.
336-727-7299
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.