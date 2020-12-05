Forsyth County Democratic Party nominates a candidate to serve on school board

The Forsyth County Democratic Party nominated Chenita Barber Johnson Saturday as a candidate to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

Barbara Burke will vacate soon her seat on the school board. Burke will be sworn into the Winston-Salem City Council Monday after winning the election Nov. 3.

The school board will vote on Burke's replacement, but hasn't said yet how it will go about appointing a new member. The school board meets on Tuesday and Dec. 15.

Johnson ran unsuccessfully as a District 1 candidate for the school board in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006. District 1 covers much of eastern Winston-Salem and has primarily a minority population.

Johnson, a former advertising consultant and a notary public, has worked as a substitute teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Johnson said she is excited that the Forsyth County Democratic Party nominated her as a candidate for the school board.

Johnson has been involved with the school system since her two children attended the local schools, she said.