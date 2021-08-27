 Skip to main content
Forsyth County Democratic Party to hold open house Saturday at its new headquarters
Forsyth County Democratic Party to hold open house Saturday at its new headquarters

The Forsyth County Democratic Party will hold an open house and Ice Cream Social Sunday for the opening of its new headquarters at 723 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem.

The event will be at 3 p.m., and organizers will follow COVID-19 guidelines amid the pandemic, the local Democratic Party said in a statement.

the event will take place in the parking lot outdoors with masks required for the event's indoor components, the local Democratic Party said.

The event will feature food and entertainment while party supporters can tour the office. Local elected officials are expect to attend the event.

Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said he believes that it office brings "new opportunities to engage with the community" and that “larger headquarters with multi-purpose space expands our abilities to do the work to help Democrats win up and down the ballot."

The party moved into the office in July.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

