Forsyth County deputy returns home after being injured in traffic crash
Wesley Summers

Wesley Summers 

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who was injured last month in a traffic crash has returned home from the hospital, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Wesley Summers, 31, sustained injuries to his wrists, ribs and hip on Sept. 22 when his patrol crashed in Tanglewood Park in Clemmons.

Summers managed to crawl out of his burning patrol car after it crashed, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has said.

Summers has worked for the sheriff's office since 2015. He began his work as a deputy in 2019.

Summers was driving his patrol car around 6 a.m. as he was responding to a panic-alarm emergency at the maintenance department in Tanglewood Park, authorities said.

According to the N.C. Highway Patrol report, Summers was driving 60 mph on Tanglewood Park Road when he ran off the road, struck a post and then a tree. The speed limit for non-emergency vehicles on the road is 25 mph.

