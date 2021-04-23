Forsyth County detention officer dies five months after cancer diagnosis. Alina Mebane had worked for county for 15 years

Alina Mebane, an detention officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, died Friday five months after being diagnosed with leukemia, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.
Mebane was 48.
"Today our hearts are heavy and our eyes are filled with tears at the loss of one of our own, Alina Mebane," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We ask for prayers for her family and also for her extended FCSO Family. May God give us all comfort during these difficult days."
Mebane joined the sheriff's office in 2006 as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail. She had three children, and her husband is a sergeant with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
She was found to have cancer in December.
"We mourn a life lost and a light extinguished," Kimbrough said. "Rest easy, Alina, we have the watch from here."
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.