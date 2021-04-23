 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth County detention officer dies five months after cancer diagnosis. Alina Mebane had worked for county for 15 years
0 comments
alert

Forsyth County detention officer dies five months after cancer diagnosis. Alina Mebane had worked for county for 15 years

{{featured_button_text}}

Alina Mebane, an detention officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, died Friday five months after being diagnosed with leukemia, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

Mebane was 48.

"Today our hearts are heavy and our eyes are filled with tears at the loss of one of our own, Alina Mebane," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We ask for prayers for her family and also for her extended FCSO Family. May God give us all comfort during these difficult days."

Mebane joined the sheriff's office in 2006 as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail. She had three children, and her husband is a sergeant with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

She was found to have cancer in December. 

"We mourn a life lost and a light extinguished," Kimbrough said. "Rest easy, Alina, we have the watch from here."

Alina Mebane

Mebane

 provided by Forsyth County Sheri

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden sees economic opportunity in climate fight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22
Education

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools favors legislation allowing the school year to start one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.

However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said it would take a pass on 2021-22.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News