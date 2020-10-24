Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill seeks to unseat incumbent AG Josh Stein. The race is heating up.

The campaign to become North Carolina's next attorney general is heating up.
The current N.C. Attorney General, Josh Stein, a Democrat, is seeking his second term. Running against him is Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, a Republican. O'Neill ran for the first time in 2016 but lost in the Republican primary against Buck Newton, who went on to lose against Stein in the general election.
O'Neill, who has been the elected district attorney in Forsyth County since 2009, has cast himself as a law-and-order prosecutor who has condemned violent protests and expressed strong support for law-enforcement officers at a time when protests have erupted around the country over racial injustice and police brutality. He also has closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump. He spoke at a Trump rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on Sept. 8, where he described Stein as a radical leftist.
Stein is a former state senator who worked as a senior assistant attorney general under then-Attorney General Roy Cooper and has toed the line between supporting law-enforcement and expressing support for some of the demands activists have made regarding criminal justice reform and police misconduct.
But the major issue that has overshadowed the campaign in the last few weeks is over Stein's handling of a backlog of untested rape-kits. O'Neill has repeatedly alleged that Stein did little to deal with that issue until O'Neill publicly brought it up. Stein said he stepped up the moment he found out about the problem — 15,000 untested rape kits in North Carolina.
Stein pushed for additional funding to get rape kits tested and a new state law was passed to help prevent future backlogs. Authorities have said the backlog was a result of DNA testing that wasn't available in criminal cases until the early 1990s, the high costs of testing and that victims sometimes recanted allegations, according to a 2019 Winston-Salem Journal story. In April 2019, Stein praised the Winston-Salem Police Department for submitting 346 aging sexual-assault kits to the State Crime Lab for review and testing.
Within the past week, O'Neill filed a complaint with the N.C. State Board of Elections over a political ad that the Stein campaign ran that features a woman who says she was sexually assaulted and that she was upset when she learned that O'Neill had 1,500 untested rape kits sitting on his shelves.
O'Neill said that's a lie and that like other prosecutors around the state, his office has little to do with whether rape kits are tested or not.
"The truth is that the district attorneys across the state do not have shelves in their offices with rape kits or any other kinds of evidence, for that matter," he said. "All those items are kept under the supervision and control of law enforcement. If law enforcement had any kits on their shelves back in 2017, it was because Stein adopted guidelines on the testing of those kits that prevented law enforcement from submitting them to the state lab."
The News & Observer recently reported that William Hart, who worked in Stein's office, resigned over the political ad. WRAL reported over the weekend that the woman in the political ad works part-time for Stein's office as a temporary contract employee. The N.C. Republican Party has filed a public-records request with Stein's office seeking whether there was any communication between Stein's office, his campaign and the woman in the video.
Stein said in an interview that he doesn't have control over the chain of custody either but when he found out about the problem, he tried to do something about it. He claims that O'Neill had a chance to do something about the backlog but over the last decade he didn't.
"I didn't hide behind the notion that this isn't my job," he said. "I tackled this problem because it existed. I understand that ... each kit comes from a person who experienced a terrible trauma and willingly submitted to hours of invasive examination to deliver the evidence to the criminal justice system."
Stein doubled-down on his criticism of O'Neill in a news release last week and in another political ad. In a press call Friday, O'Neill said Stein is either lying or doesn't know how the criminal justice system works.
Another issue that has stirred up strong opinions between the two candidates is rooted in the many protests that erupted this summer over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd, a Black man, died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Mostly peaceful protests happened around the country, including in Winston-Salem.
O'Neill has criticized Stein for not supporting law-enforcement officers sufficiently and not condemning what he called rioting and looting that he said happened in Raleigh. This summer, on the day he announced criminal charges against five detention officers and a nurse in the jail-connected death of John Neville in Forsyth County, O'Neill said he supported peaceful protests but he would prosecute anyone who broke the law. That night, five people were arrested on charges of impeding traffic, the first of a total of 55 arrests. The charges are pending.
"As Raleigh was being run over this summer with rioters and law breakers, Stein stood quietly on the sidelines and did nothing meaningful to quell and stop the unrest," O'Neill said.
Stein said that's just not true. He said he condemns anyone who destroys private property and loots but adds that most of the protests were peaceful.
"I have been moved by the passion and commitment of the protesters who are simply asking us as Americans to do better to make sure our criminal justice system doesn't treat Black people differently than the way they treat white people," he said.
But both men declare opposition to something that many protesters have increasingly demanded — defunding the police. As activists define it, defunding the police means reallocating financial resources away from law-enforcement departments and toward other agencies and services to help people.
O'Neill staunchly opposes the concept.
"As someone who has spent a career in law enforcement, I can assure you that defunding the police or 'reimagining' the police is an insane and unstable idea coming from people that don't understand the difficulties and dangers that our law enforcement encounter every day," he said. "There is a reason that these folks go to work every day wearing a bullet proof vest. It's a tough job. Law enforcement, quite frankly, needs more funding and more support in order to be better trained and better equipped to do the job of keeping us all safe."
Stein agrees with O'Neill. He said in an interview that law-enforcement should be funded more because of how challenging the job is. But that doesn't mean, he said, he is against police reform.
"I believe we should think differently about public safety so that when someone is having a mental health crisis, we respond not only by law enforcement to secure the scene but also a mental health worker who has been trained to effectively to deal with that situation," he said.
It's not fair or realistic, he said, to make law-enforcement officers deal with a range of situations that they were not trained for. Stein cites his participation in Gov. Roy Cooper's Task Force for Racial Equity and Criminal Justice as an example of one of the ways in which he is seeking changes in the criminal justice system.
"I value law enforcement and think we (should) invest more to make it a more attractive profession," Stein said. "At the same time, I want law enforcement to do better. Those two ideas do not conflict."
Stein has gotten endorsements from a group of sheriffs and district attorneys, including Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. O'Neill said he has gotten endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association, N.C. Highway Patrol and the Fraternal Order of Police.
If re-elected, Stein said he would continue efforts to make sure rape kits are tested, fight consumer fraud and robocalls and battle opioid addition.
"I have the right experience and I have demonstrated that I can lead," he said.
O'Neill said he is the only candidate who has spent years prosecuting criminal cases. His priority as attorney general is defending state laws (he said Stein failed to fight for Voter ID, even though voters approved a constitutional amendment on it) and implementing some of the programs he put in place in Forsyth County. That includes a program called Susan Frye's District Attorney's Treatment Alternative Initiative. The program is named after former clerk of court Susan Frye, who has since retired.
Civil-rights organizations, such as the N.C. NAACP, sued over the law, saying that it discriminated against minority voters, particularly black voters.
The general election is Nov. 3.
