Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill seeks to unseat incumbent AG Josh Stein. The race is heating up.

Another issue that has stirred up strong opinions between the two candidates is rooted in the many protests that erupted this summer over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Floyd, a Black man, died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Mostly peaceful protests happened around the country, including in Winston-Salem.

O'Neill has criticized Stein for not supporting law-enforcement officers sufficiently and not condemning what he called rioting and looting that he said happened in Raleigh. This summer, on the day he announced criminal charges against five detention officers and a nurse in the jail-connected death of John Neville in Forsyth County, O'Neill said he supported peaceful protests but he would prosecute anyone who broke the law. That night, five people were arrested on charges of impeding traffic, the first of a total of 55 arrests. The charges are pending.

"As Raleigh was being run over this summer with rioters and law breakers, Stein stood quietly on the sidelines and did nothing meaningful to quell and stop the unrest," O'Neill said.

Stein said that's just not true. He said he condemns anyone who destroys private property and loots but adds that most of the protests were peaceful.