The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners divvied up a second round of federal COVID-19 relief payments last week, as the county’s total allocation through the two rounds approached $13.9 million.
The new $7.4 million allocation from the federal government, passed to Forsyth County from the state, will be divided among the county and the municipalities within it.
In June, the board of commissioners voted to share $1 million with the cities and towns from a first-round pot of COVID-19 relief money that totaled $6.5 million.
On Thursday, the municipalities received an additional $2.5 million.
Between the two distributions, the cities and towns are thus getting $3.5 million, with the county keeping the other $10.4 million.
Of the county’s allocation, the great majority of the money is being spent on salaries: About $9.2 million.
During the first round of distribution, county spending included $500,000 for coronavirus testing, $450,000 for personal protection supplies, $200,000 for efforts to reach out to people with coronavirus information and $100,000 in business grants and support.
On Thursday, County Manager Dudley Watts said the relief money may allow the county to carry out other activities for coronavirus relief by making it possible to draw funds from reserves.
Such spending could include money to help the tourism industry, and provide more personal protection equipment through non-profits, churches and at county functions.
Those spending plans will be discussed at future meetings of the county board.
From the two rounds of COVID-19 relief money allocated to cities and towns, Winston-Salem’s share is $2.7 million.
The smaller municipalities draw proportionally smaller amounts.
On Thursday, the county also passed a resolution calling on Congress to give local governments more flexibility in how they spend money for coronavirus relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.