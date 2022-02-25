Forsyth County drops most mask requirements on Tuesday

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses ending mask mandates

Starting Tuesday, Forsyth County will no longer require people to wear masks when they go inside a county office, although a few exceptions remain.

The action puts the county in line with the city of Winston-Salem, which recently announced it would lift a city-wide mask mandate Tuesday. The county had never gone beyond recommending masks indoors in settings away from county government buildings, although masks were required in county offices.

The county will still require masks on public transportation, in Smith Reynolds Airport, in the county jail and in healthcare settings, including the health department and vaccine clinics.

Also, the Social Services and Public Health departments will require masks when they transport clients and conduct home visits. Emergency Services will still require masks when providing patient care.

Officials said anyone can still wear a mask if desired.

County officials said residents should follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on whether to wear a mask.

