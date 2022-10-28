Forsyth County drops to low category for COVID-19. Number of flu cases up here and in rest of state.

Forsyth County has been shifted to the low level for community spread of COVID-19, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Thursday.

In fact, all of North Carolina is now considered in the low category. Forsyth had been one of 13 counties in the medium level in the previous CDC report.

Meanwhile, the Triad and Northwest N.C., as well as every region in the state, are experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases of the flu, according to Thursday's update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' flu dashboard.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The most improvement in Forsyth was found in the new case count.

Forsyth reported 53.1 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 111 and 136 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 8.3, compared with 11 and 12.2 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.4% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.9% and 3.5% the previous weeks.

Before the Oct. 6 CDC update, Forsyth had been considered in the high category for 13 consecutive weeks.

“We appear to be a lull and a plateauing with COVID cases” just like it was in October 2020 and 2021, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Ohl cautioned that an uptick in COVID and the seasonal flu is projected to begin in November, while some cases of the common cold is circulating on K-12 and university campuses that can include pink eye.

Ohl said that residents should take advantage of the lull to get their bivalent COVID vaccine when eligible.

When it comes to vaccines, a bivalent shot is designed to protect against two virus strains.

To put into perspective, most seasonal flu vaccines are considered as quadvalent because it provides protections against four flu strains, typically two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said there were 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Thursday, down from 25 as of Oct. 20.

Swift said he also expects to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases during the winter months as more people gather inside.

Flu activity

The DHHS flu dashboard, which is updated on Thursdays during the flu season, does not provide a case breakdown by region.

However, it does say that flu-related cases represented 0.37% of emergency-department visits in the 15-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region for the week that ended Oct. 22.

DHHS tracks flu transmission rate primarily through its hospital-based Public Health Epidemiologist Network, which includes the Triad's three largest hospitals of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Moses Cone and Forsyth Medical Center.

The count was at about 850 for the week that ended Oct. 22, of which the vast majority are considered as Type 1 without a specific subtype identified. That's compared with about 400 and 175 in the previous two flu reports.

Flu cases begin being tracked on Oct. 1 and typically lasts six months, although it has lingered into mid-May in recent years.

The peak waves tend to be between December and February, although since the start of the pandemic, the timing and duration of flu activity has been less predictable, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials say that although “severity of flu seasons can be hard to predict, the flu is a contagious respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.”

DHHS reported Wednesday that the state had its first flu-related death for the 2022-23 season — an adult in the western part of the state died during the third week of October.

Per DHHS privacy policies, the person's hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.

The number of influenza deaths reported in North Carolina ranged from 186 to 391 during the five prior seasons.

The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older. Vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments.

Forsyth COVID status

Forsyth was reported Wednesday with two additional COVID-19 related deaths even as the weekly case count remained at a six-month low.

DHHS lists Forsyth with 904 confirmed deaths related to the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

Forsyth was listed with 303 cases for the week that ended Oct. 22, down from a revised 363 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is at its lowest level since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

About 16%, or 49, of those counted as a confirmed case last week were considered as being re-infected.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Forsyth has had 115,480 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.