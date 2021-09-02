Forsyth County encourages — but does not require — masks indoors

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Thursday that encourages residents to wear masks but does not require them to do so.
The resolution also encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Commissioners had two options to discuss on Thursday: A mandate to wear masks in most indoor settings or the resolution for voluntary masking that commissioners ultimately passed.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, who objected to a mask mandate in earlier board discussions, made the motion for the voluntary masking resolution.
“We have tried mandates and orders,” Whisenhunt said. “I would like for us to try asking people to wear a mask, asking people to get vaccinated, asking people to try to avoid another shutdown. I don’t think small business can survive another shutdown. I don’t think the school system could survive another shutdown.”
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin questioned whether Whisenhunt’s proposal would get the job done:
“We should be right on the mark and get cooperation,” El-Amin said. “I am concerned that asking would not get the the job done this time.”
Last week, a lot of the discussion was around the question of how much enforcement was done when the county was last under masking requirements. Shontell Robinson, the deputy county manager, said her research showed no citations issued for not wearing a mask, although there were several trespassing charges filed by businesses when they did not get voluntary compliance with masking.
Commissioner Don Martin said the proposal for mandatory masking was written in a way to make it “complaint driven” on the enforcement side. The order would have called for compliance through education, followed by verbal or written warnings, but also said the county could pursue “other remedies as allowed by law” — in other words, citations.
Commissioners Whisenhunt, Richard Linville, Ted Kaplan and Dave Plyler, the board chairman, voted in favor of the resolution for voluntary masking. Plyler did not call for votes in opposition, but pronounced the resolution approved by a majority of four votes on the seven-member board.
The commissioners not voting in favor of the Whisenhunt resolution were El-Amin, Martin and Tonya McDaniel.
