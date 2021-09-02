Forsyth County encourages — but does not require — masks indoors

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Thursday that encourages residents to wear masks but does not require them to do so.

The resolution also encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Commissioners had two options to discuss on Thursday: A mandate to wear masks in most indoor settings or the resolution for voluntary masking that commissioners ultimately passed.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, who objected to a mask mandate in earlier board discussions, made the motion for the voluntary masking resolution.

“We have tried mandates and orders,” Whisenhunt said. “I would like for us to try asking people to wear a mask, asking people to get vaccinated, asking people to try to avoid another shutdown. I don’t think small business can survive another shutdown. I don’t think the school system could survive another shutdown.”

Commissioner Fleming El-Amin questioned whether Whisenhunt’s proposal would get the job done:

“We should be right on the mark and get cooperation,” El-Amin said. “I am concerned that asking would not get the the job done this time.”