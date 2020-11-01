Forsyth County ends October with 100 more COVID-19 cases

Forsyth County finished October with yet another in a series of high daily COVID-19 case counts, while the statewide number dropped but remained above the 2,000 mark.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 100 new cases in Forsyth, but no additional deaths Sunday.
The most recent Forsyth daily case totals have been 82 on Saturday, 102 on Friday and 103 on Thursday.
Overall, Forsyth is at 9,221 cases and 121 deaths.
Forsyth has experienced 10 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,057 cases and five additional deaths Sunday. About 93% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Sunday's 7:30 a.m. deadline.
The statewide daily case total is down from 2,805 reported on Saturday, 2,809 reported on Friday and the record high of 2,885 reported on Thursday.
The overall totals are at 276,692 cases and 4,383 deaths since mid-March. Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
Key state numbers
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Support Local Journalism
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 6% positive rate out of Friday's 42,652 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,122 as of noon Sunday, down 62 from Saturday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 57.4% from 175,815 to 276,692 as of noon Sunday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 51.7% from 2,889 to 4,383.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 28.9% from 214,684 to 276,692. The death toll is up 21.5% from 3,608 to 4,383.
Local updates
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of Friday (latest day available): 7,787 out of 9,039, or 86.1%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of Friday (latest day available): 1,131.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Friday (latest day available): 5.5% out of about 1,700 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 231,611, or 88.4%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 299, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS reported there were 35,642 tests statewide Saturday, raising the overall total to 4.08 million.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.