Forsyth County ends October with 100 more COVID-19 cases

Forsyth County finished October with yet another in a series of high daily COVID-19 case counts, while the statewide number dropped but remained above the 2,000 mark.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 100 new cases in Forsyth, but no additional deaths Sunday.

The most recent Forsyth daily case totals have been 82 on Saturday, 102 on Friday and 103 on Thursday.

Overall, Forsyth is at 9,221 cases and 121 deaths.

Forsyth has experienced 10 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,057 cases and five additional deaths Sunday. About 93% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Sunday's 7:30 a.m. deadline.

The statewide daily case total is down from 2,805 reported on Saturday, 2,809 reported on Friday and the record high of 2,885 reported on Thursday.

The overall totals are at 276,692 cases and 4,383 deaths since mid-March. Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.

Key state numbers