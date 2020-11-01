 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth County ends October with 100 more COVID-19 cases
0 comments
top story

Forsyth County ends October with 100 more COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County finished October with yet another in a series of high daily COVID-19 case counts, while the statewide number dropped but remained above the 2,000 mark.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 100 new cases in Forsyth, but no additional deaths Sunday.

The most recent Forsyth daily case totals have been 82 on Saturday, 102 on Friday and 103 on Thursday.

Overall, Forsyth is at 9,221 cases and 121 deaths.

Forsyth has experienced 10 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,057 cases and five additional deaths Sunday. About 93% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Sunday's 7:30 a.m. deadline.

The statewide daily case total is down from 2,805 reported on Saturday, 2,809 reported on Friday and the record high of 2,885 reported on Thursday.

The overall totals are at 276,692 cases and 4,383 deaths since mid-March. Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.

Key state numbers

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

There was a 6% positive rate out of Friday's 42,652 tests in North Carolina.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,122 as of noon Sunday, down 62 from Saturday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 57.4% from 175,815 to 276,692 as of noon Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 51.7% from 2,889 to 4,383.

Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 28.9% from 214,684 to 276,692. The death toll is up 21.5% from 3,608 to 4,383.

Local updates

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of Friday (latest day available): 7,787 out of 9,039, or 86.1%.

Active Forsyth cases reported as of Friday (latest day available): 1,131.

Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Friday (latest day available): 5.5% out of about 1,700 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.

Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 231,611, or 88.4%.

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 299, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

DHHS reported there were 35,642 tests statewide Saturday, raising the overall total to 4.08 million.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Triad, Northwest N.C. update

As of noon Sunday, there have been at least 45,274 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 16.4% of statewide cases. There have been 656 reported deaths, representing 15% of statewide total.

The case breakdown:

Alamance: 5,409

Alleghany: 316

Ashe: 481

Davidson: 3,874

Davie: 794

Forsyth: 9,221

Guilford: 11,962

Randolph: 3,950

Rockingham: 2,155

Stokes: 719

Surry: 1,998

Watauga: 1,434

Wilkes: 1,869

Yadkin: 1,102

The breakdown for deaths is:

Guilford: 210

Forsyth: 121

Alamance: 88

Randolph: 64

Davidson: 44

Wilkes: 38

Surry: 33

Rockingham: 19

Stokes: 12

Yadkin: 9

Davie: 8

Watauga: 6

Ashe: 3

Alleghany: 1

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News