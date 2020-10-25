Forsyth County experiences two-day surge of 235 new COVID cases

There were 30 COVID-19 related deaths reported for Friday and 13 for Saturday or a total of 4,157.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent surge in most key COVID-19 metrics.

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

There was a 7.2% positive rate out of Friday's 38,573 tests in North Carolina.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,148 as of 11 a.m. Sunday, down 34 from Saturday. The pandemic high has been 1,279 on July 22.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 47.9% from 175,815 to 260,099 as of 11 a.m. Sunday.