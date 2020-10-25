Forsyth County experiences two-day surge of 235 new COVID cases

The surge in daily COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend with the second highest total in Forsyth County and third highest statewide for the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday there 154 cases on Friday and 81 cases on Saturday.
The pandemic high for Forsyth has been 162 on June 1.
To put the recent Forsyth COVID-19 cases uptick into perspective, there has been five daily cases of at least 81 since Oct. 16.
Before Oct. 16, there was just 12 such 81-plus daily counts since daily case totals began being reported on March 28.
DHHS reported Friday an outbreak at UNC School of the Arts involving five students and no staff.
There were two deaths in Forsyth reported Friday for a total of 118.
Statewide, there were 2,584 cases reported for Friday and 1,807 on Saturday.
The daily high was set Thursday at 2,716, which came on top of 2,684 on Oct. 16 and 2,532 on Oct. 15.
Altogether, there have been 260,099 cases since mid-March.
North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge in the past two weeks, The Washington Post reported.
There were 30 COVID-19 related deaths reported for Friday and 13 for Saturday or a total of 4,157.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent surge in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 7.2% positive rate out of Friday's 38,573 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,148 as of 11 a.m. Sunday, down 34 from Saturday. The pandemic high has been 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 47.9% from 175,815 to 260,099 as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased 43.9% from 2,889 to 4,157.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 6 p.m. Friday (latest day available): 7,331 out of 8,388, or about 87.4%.
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 6 p.m. Friday: 941.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Friday (latest day available): 5.8% out of about 1,450 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday (latest day available): 218,541, or 88.4%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 295, highest of any region in the state.
DHHS said 94% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Sunday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 34,408 tests statewide Saturday, raising the overall total to 3.83 million.
