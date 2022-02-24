Forsyth County gets stimulus boost going into spring budget

Forsyth County heads into spring budget calculations with strong revenues, and good news from the federal government on how it can spend some of the COVID-19 stimulus funds coming to the county.
Meeting at the Forsyth County Government Center in a winter work session, members of the county board of commissioners learned that revenues from sales-tax proceeds would total $5 million over budget by the end of the year, even if revenues from that source are flat for the rest of the fiscal year.
Property-tax revenues are expected to increase about $4.3 million in the coming fiscal year, commissioners were told.
And while labor shortages will be a challenge, commissioners learned that they can devote more money than originally estimated from COVID-19 stimulus funds to offset government costs that include salaries.
The county is allocated $74.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, which was passed by Congress in March of 2021 to provide a boost to the economy to make up for the impacts of COVID-19.
Under initial calculations, county finance officers figured that the county could use $18.2 million of that money for government operations, using a formula that calculates the impact of COVID-19 on revenues.
On Thursday, Lee Plunkett, the county's assistant chief financial officer, told commissioners that more recent guidance allows the county to claim another $8.9 for county operations from the $74 million total.
Plunkett said the plan is to use the $8.9 million for payroll costs in the current year, which will allow the county to shift the same amount of money from the general fund for other projects.
County Manager Dudley Watts has talked about using COVID-19 funds to make money available for "transformative" projects in the community. Plunkett said the $8.9 million can go towards a "reserve for community transformation" that board members can consider as they decide how to spend ARPA funds.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt told commissioners on Monday that her fear is that ARPA money would cause permanent increases in county spending. Officials told Whisenhunt that any of the extra spending would have to be approved by commissioners.
Teacher supplements
Meanwhile, look for school spending on supplements to be a point of conversation when county and school officials sit down to talk about the annual county appropriation to the schools.
With revenue from sales taxes coming in stronger than expected, commissioners are concerned that excess revenues will pile up from the portion of sales tax proceeds that are used to pay for teacher supplements.
Voters in 2020 approved a quarter-cent increase in the sales tax so that the money could be used to boost teacher supplements. And the money is making a difference: the school system jumped from 17th place to 8th place between 2020 and 2021, and could jump to 6th or even 5th place this year.
While higher sales tax revenues could increase supplements more, some commissioners said that it would be risky for the system to spend all the money in a given year, since sales tax revenues are variable.
"If you have $4 million left over, you don't turn around and give it all out," Commissioner Don Martin said. "You put some in a reserve to make up for those cases where it does not come in."
Commissioner Richard Linville suggested putting restrictions on the sales tax revenue to keep it from being spent for any purpose other than supplements.
Although the school system has been funded according to a formula in recent years, commissioners plan to make their appropriation this year based on the specific requests from the school board.
Vacancies
Meanwhile, county officials are concerned about employee turnover, as they think about putting together the budget for the coming year.
In recent years, annual employee turnover has ranged between 350 and 450 positions, but if the current trend continues, officials say, this year's total could almost reach 600.
The county is working on an employee compensation study as one way to figure out how to stem the tide.
