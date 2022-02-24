Forsyth County gets stimulus boost going into spring budget

On Thursday, Lee Plunkett, the county's assistant chief financial officer, told commissioners that more recent guidance allows the county to claim another $8.9 for county operations from the $74 million total.

Plunkett said the plan is to use the $8.9 million for payroll costs in the current year, which will allow the county to shift the same amount of money from the general fund for other projects.

County Manager Dudley Watts has talked about using COVID-19 funds to make money available for "transformative" projects in the community. Plunkett said the $8.9 million can go towards a "reserve for community transformation" that board members can consider as they decide how to spend ARPA funds.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt told commissioners on Monday that her fear is that ARPA money would cause permanent increases in county spending. Officials told Whisenhunt that any of the extra spending would have to be approved by commissioners.

Teacher supplements

Meanwhile, look for school spending on supplements to be a point of conversation when county and school officials sit down to talk about the annual county appropriation to the schools.