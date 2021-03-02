Forsyth County getting 9,000 doses of new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Forsyth County is projected to receive about 9,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in its first shipment from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The county Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are contributing vaccine for the fairgrounds allocation.

The plan is to use the doses at the health department's mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building Novant officials said it could be March 12-13 before those doses are administered.

Each organization will continue to use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“We’re excited to have another tested, safe and effective vaccine available,” said Joshua Swift, the county health director. “This will be significant in our collective efforts to vaccinate the community and make sure everyone has access to the vaccine.

"We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is your turn for a vaccine, regardless of the type of vaccine that is available.”

Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant's physician network, said having the one-dose vaccination is a "game changer."