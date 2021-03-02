Forsyth County getting 9,000 doses of new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Forsyth County is projected to receive about 9,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in its first shipment from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The county Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are contributing vaccine for the fairgrounds allocation.
The plan is to use the doses at the health department's mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building Novant officials said it could be March 12-13 before those doses are administered.
Each organization will continue to use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“We’re excited to have another tested, safe and effective vaccine available,” said Joshua Swift, the county health director. “This will be significant in our collective efforts to vaccinate the community and make sure everyone has access to the vaccine.
"We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is your turn for a vaccine, regardless of the type of vaccine that is available.”
Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant's physician network, said having the one-dose vaccination is a "game changer."
“We recognize that it can be difficult to take time off work, especially twice in a month."
DHHS said Monday that because “additional details for this vaccine are still being finalized, more information on Johnson & Johnson allocations, as well as Pfizer and Moderna allocations, will be shared later this week.”
North Carolina will get an initial 83,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday.
The single-dose J&J vaccine became available Saturday after the Food and Drug Administration gave final approval of emergency use authorization — the same process that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines went through.
Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to provide 95% effectiveness, compared with 70% to 75% effectiveness with one dose of J&J.
The Biden administration recommends taking the first vaccine available.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said last week that he expects the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to say, “Just get a vaccine. It doesn’t matter which one.”
“What you want is a vaccine that prevents deaths and severe infection,” Ohl said.
“All of three vaccines do that, and they all slow transmissions in communities. Those are big things to remember.”
COVID-19 update
The number of new COVID-19 cases statewide and Forsyth County continue to decline to levels not seen since early fall.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that there were 1,239 new cases statewide, along with 47 in Forsyth.
It was the lowest daily statewide case count since 1,144 on Oct. 18, and the lowest in Forsyth since 47 on Nov. 2.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 863,409.
There were 34 COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday for an overall total of 11,288.
There were no deaths reported for Forsyth for the sixth consecutive day. The overall total remains at 345.
Forsyth had not gone six consecutive days without a COVID-19 related death since October.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Vaccinations
As of Tuesday, more than 2.53 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.32 million by medical providers and 205,963 in long-term care centers.
There have been 86,992 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 52,671 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 13.8% of county residents, and 34,321 receiving both doses, or 9% of the county’s population.
Swift said Thursday that, as of Feb. 23, nearly half of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose. A third of that population has had both doses.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on how much vaccine the state makes available.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,353 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, up 34 from Monday. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 32 of the last 36 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 298 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up one from Monday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
The state’s positive test rate was at 5.7% out of 29,016 tests conducted Sunday.
The 4.5% positive test rate reported for Feb. 23 was the lowest statewide since 4.6% on Sept. 24.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 5% out of about 400 tests conducted Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
