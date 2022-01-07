Forsyth County gives pay boost to employees because of staff shortage

Faced with a shortage of workers, especially ones to fill critical emergency and jail jobs, Forsyth County on Thursday approved pay hikes, extra boosts for night workers and an increase in the county's minimum wage.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted for the increases after County Manager Dudley Watts told commissioners during a briefing that "if you wait on it we are going to be in worse shape."

For proof, county officials pointed to vacancy rates of 26% for emergency medical technicians and paramedics, 29% for jail officers, and around 20% for emergency and sheriff's office communicators. The overall job vacancy rate for the county was about 18%.

"We are in an all-out battle for talent in this organization," Watts told the board when he briefed them recently on the problem, adding that the pandemic has been a major contributor to the shortage.

"We know that ... employee burnout is a big issue," he said. "And I think that has made people examine what they do, why they do it, how they do it and where they do it. We know that in this organization and in many organizations, COVID fear is real, and people are making choices about the work that they do."