Forsyth County gives pay boost to employees because of staff shortage

Faced with a shortage of workers, especially ones to fill critical emergency and jail jobs, Forsyth County on Thursday approved pay hikes, extra boosts for night workers and an increase in the county's minimum wage.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted for the increases after County Manager Dudley Watts told commissioners during a briefing that "if you wait on it we are going to be in worse shape."
For proof, county officials pointed to vacancy rates of 26% for emergency medical technicians and paramedics, 29% for jail officers, and around 20% for emergency and sheriff's office communicators. The overall job vacancy rate for the county was about 18%.
"We are in an all-out battle for talent in this organization," Watts told the board when he briefed them recently on the problem, adding that the pandemic has been a major contributor to the shortage.
"We know that ... employee burnout is a big issue," he said. "And I think that has made people examine what they do, why they do it, how they do it and where they do it. We know that in this organization and in many organizations, COVID fear is real, and people are making choices about the work that they do."
Here is what is happening to county employee pay:
*A night-shift differential will give a $2 per hour pay hike to permanently-assigned overnight shift workers in the jail, emergency services technicians and paramedics, and telecommunications staff.
*A pay grade adjustment would increase all pay grade ranges by 5%, and would give all active employees a 5% salary increase.
*The county will raise the minimum wage it pays to employees from $9.86 per hour to $10.87 cents per hour.
In addition, county officials plan to carry out an employee compensation and classification study in advance of the preparation of the 2022-23 budget.
Oddly enough, the very staff shortages that are prompting the pay increases are paying for the raises, too: When the county has vacancies it can bank the money it would otherwise spend on salaries and benefits. Even assuming full employment for the rest of the year, officials said, the county has the $5 million it will take to pay for the increases approved Thursday.
Still, carrying forward the increases approved on Thursday will have budget implications for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1, county officials are telling commissioners. Financing the increases over the whole fiscal year would add another $5.4 million to the budget, county finance officials said.
"With the crisis we are facing, I think this is a very conservative plan to move forward and hopefully make a difference in retaining and attracting employees," Commissioner Don Martin said on Thursday, after the county board approved the pay increases.
