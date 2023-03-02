The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved incentives of up to $563,338 on Thursday to encourage a specialty textiles manufacturer based in Kernersville to expand here.

The company, Tex-Tech Engineered Composites LLC, is considering an expansion that would create 59 jobs at a new plant that would be built on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem isn't alone: The company is also considering a location in Maine.

If the company comes to Winston-Salem, it plans to invest $18 million to buy land and construct its building, and invest another $23.7 million in machinery and equipment.

The new jobs would come with an average annual wage of $64,200 per year, plus benefits.

Kyle Haney, the county's community and economic development director, said Tex-Tech makes products that are used in the aerospace, defense and automotive industries, and also makes medical materials, protective apparel and filtration materials.

Tex-Tech has 265 employees scattered across North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Maine, and has offices in Europe. The expansion is coming about because of the company's acquisition of a West Coast company.

In addition to the county incentives, the company may get incentives of up to $555,000 from Winston-Salem, $125,000 from the state of North Carolina and customized training for workers at Forsyth Technical Community College valued at $100,000.

County officials said the incentives to Tex-Tech are based on the amount of county taxes the company would pay. Over 10 years, the county will net over $1.3 million above the amount of incentives paid to the company.

Commissioners approved the incentive payments by a unanimous vote.