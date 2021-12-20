Forsyth County has 3 more COVID-19 deaths. Total for pandemic tops 600.

On Friday, DHHS issued its starkest warning about the omicron variant, saying it “is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months.”

DHHS and federal health officials have said that early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.

However, it may be less severe than the delta variant in terms of leading to hospitalizations and deaths for those fully vaccinated.

“We urge people to get vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as soon as possible, and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death," DHHS said.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to several local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.