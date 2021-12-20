Forsyth County has 3 more COVID-19 deaths. Total for pandemic tops 600.

Forsyth County reported three COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 601 for the pandemic.
The county has had 376 COVID-19 related deaths so far in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 383 new cases since noon Friday, including 101 reported Monday.
Overall, Forsyth has had a total of 56,627 cases. In recent weeks, Forsyth’s daily new-case count has ranged from 40 to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, Forsyth's positive test rate is averaging 9.1% over the past 14 days.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he expects the county daily case count to remain elevated through Christmas and New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
More warnings
Gov. Roy Cooper will conduct his next COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.
On Friday, DHHS issued its starkest warning about the omicron variant, saying it “is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months.”
DHHS and federal health officials have said that early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.
However, it may be less severe than the delta variant in terms of leading to hospitalizations and deaths for those fully vaccinated.
“We urge people to get vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as soon as possible, and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death," DHHS said.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to several local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that all 99 of the local COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, who is retiring Dec. 31 as state health secretary, recommends getting tested for COVID two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
Statewide update
DHHS reported Monday there have been just under 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina since the pandemic began.
There were 2,892 cases reported Monday, along with 3,584 Sunday and 4,065 Saturday.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 46 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Friday and 12:30 p.m. Monday. There have been 19,167 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS said Monday that 9% of all COVID-19 related deaths in N.C. so far in 2021, or 993 out of 11,066, involved fully vaccinated individuals — most of whom had immunocompromised conditions.
The rest are either unvaccinated or individuals who did not complete a full vaccine regimen before dying.
DHHS listed 1,630 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide Monday, up 46 from Friday. The latest total is the highest daily count since 1,705 on Oct. 21.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 458 COVID-19 patients, up 48 from Friday.
According to DHHS as of Dec. 16, unvaccinated individuals represented 83% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 89% of COVID-019 ICU patients statewide.
The statewide positive test rate was 9.3%, up from 7.8% on Friday. The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters, vaccinations
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, 2.18 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.65 million with the two-dose regimen and 466,335 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of the week that ended Dec. 4, 2021, DHHS reported 112,752 breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals this year, or a 2.1% rate.
"Even when a vaccine is highly effective, post-vaccination cases are expected," DHHS said. "A small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus.
"When infections do occur after vaccination, they are generally less severe than infections in people who are unvaccinated, and vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized or die."
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, 224,393 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
