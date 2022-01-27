Forsyth County has 59 COVID-19 deaths so far in January, the highest death toll since vaccines became available.

Forsyth County has had 59 COVID-19 related deaths in January, the highest number since vaccines became available.
The county had 5 additional deaths reported Thursday to bring the total to 59, according the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The previous monthly high for the vaccine era was 54 in October. The overall high for the pandemic is 67 in February 2021, along with 59 in January 2021.
There were 394 COVID-19 related deaths in 2021, 225 in 2020 and 678 for the pandemic.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 691 new cases in Thursday's report.
For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 83,680 cases.
Local and state health officials caution that the current rate of COVID-19 related deaths could continue through at least early February.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has been typically a two- to three-week spread between having a surge in cases and an accompanying surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
“The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley has said.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 28,753 new cases statewide, a significant uptick compared with 20,286 Wednesday, 13,017 Tuesday and 18,452 Monday.
The record-high statewide count stands at 35,759 cases, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.35 million cases and 20,517 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll was up 77 from Wednesday.
By comparison, the state has had six flu-related deaths for the season that began Oct. 1. Four of the deaths involved residents ages 65 and older, along with one each in the 25-to-49 age range and 50-to-64 age range.
Forsyth update
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at a record 38.4% as of noon Thursday, while the statewide rate was 30.1%.
With Thursday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 230 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Statewide, 5,158 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of noon Thursday, the highest the number has been since the pandemic began and up 68 since Wednesday’s report.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,149 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, down three from the previous report.
Of the latest totals, 516 patients are on ventilators, including 115 in the Triad region.
There were 119 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 26 in the Triad region.
Forsyth health directors Joshua Swift said Forsyth hospitals have increased from about 50 COVID-19 patients to more than 100 in the past two weeks.
The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. are asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
Unvaccinated impact
As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that 71.6% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, about 83% are unvaccinated.
“While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge,” Kinsley said.
Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.
Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.
“If you have symptoms of COVID, you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.
Novant employee incentive
Novant said Thursday it has awarded full-time employees the option of receiving an additional week of paid time off or an equivalent cash award in another recognition of their work during the pandemic.
Part-time employees are being provided with 24 hours of paid time off or the cash equivalent.
Novant valued the program at $40 million, saying it is the latest of "multiple new incentives the health care system has introduced to support front-line workers and team members during this pandemic."
Novant said that since January 2021, such programs have totaled more than $300 million.
“The pandemic has highlighted our commitment to our people credo, which states that our business is the care of all people, starting with our team members,” Novant chief executive Carl Armato told employee during a virtual town hall presentation.
“We recognize that we must care for our team members first so that they are able to care for others, and I am proud we are able to extend this surprise reward to them.
"All team members should have needed time to prioritize their well-being and focus on self-care.”
