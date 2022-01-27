Forsyth County has 59 COVID-19 deaths so far in January, the highest death toll since vaccines became available.

Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.

“If you have symptoms of COVID, you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.

Novant employee incentive

Novant said Thursday it has awarded full-time employees the option of receiving an additional week of paid time off or an equivalent cash award in another recognition of their work during the pandemic.

Part-time employees are being provided with 24 hours of paid time off or the cash equivalent.

Novant valued the program at $40 million, saying it is the latest of "multiple new incentives the health care system has introduced to support front-line workers and team members during this pandemic."

Novant said that since January 2021, such programs have totaled more than $300 million.