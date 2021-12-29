Forsyth County has nine more COVID-19 related deaths, 345 new cases

"Those are the things we want people to do right now. These are the best safety precautions," Cooper said at that time.

"We're not at the point of any of those statewide requirements" in terms masks mandate or reinstating restrictions on public gatherings.

Forsyth, regional updates

Forsyth has been reported with 622 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, with 397 occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020. There have been 29 related deaths reported so far in December.

Overall, Forsyth has a total of 58,553 cases for the pandemic.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate was at 11.9% as of noon Tuesday, compared with 9.1% on Dec. 23.

“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant. "It also seems to have a shorter incubation period, as short as three days.”