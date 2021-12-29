Forsyth County has nine more COVID-19 related deaths, 345 new cases

North Carolina needed just nine days to approach the 10,000 daily case count threshold that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned about amid surging community spread of COVID-19.
The state was listed with 9,377 new cases in Wednesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth with nine additional COVID-19 related deaths — the most in a daily report for the county during the pandemic.
Forsyth was listed with 345 new cases in the report. The high for the pandemic is 430 on Jan. 9.
In another development, Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it is expanding its testing by returning to weekday availability with expanded hours at its Hanes Mall center.
Beginning Monday, the center at 190 Hanes Mall Circle will operate by appointment only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will not be closed Friday, but instead be open from 7 to 11 a.m.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has North Carolina in the red zone for COVID-19 community spread of the delta and omicron variants.
Wednesday's statewide case count represents the highest daily total since early January, as well as the pandemic's seventh highest daily count overall.
To put 10,000 daily cases statewide into perspective, the official high for the pandemic is 12,079 reported on Sept. 3. That count included previously unreported cases by FastMed Urgent Care from July and August. The belatedly reported cases represented 7,912 of those 12,079 cases.
The top daily case count unaffected by late submissions was the 11,581 reported Jan. 9 when the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was limitedly available. There also were 11,337 cases reported Sept. 11, 10,398 reported Jan. 7, 10,028 reported Jan. 8 and 9,527 reported Jan. 1.
Cohen, who is stepping down Friday, said Dec. 20 that "omicron is beginning to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic in the coming weeks."
"The omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus."
State and local health-care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Elevated positive test rate
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
What's more ominous is that the statewide positive test rate doesn't reflect the full effect of family and other gatherings over the Christmas holiday period since it typically takes three to six days to go from being exposed to showing COVID-19 symptoms.
DHHS reported Tuesday that N.C. had reached a record positive test rate of 21.9% for the pandemic,
The rate dropped to 17.3% in Wednesday's report, based on 37,719 individuals tested Monday. It still represents the second highest daily positive test rate of the pandemic.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate was 12.3% as of noon Wednesday. That's up from 11.9% as of noon Tuesday.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week he expects the county’s daily case count and positive test rate to remain elevated through Christmas and New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Cohen has recommended getting tested for COVID two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
Gov. Roy Cooper has not provided official comment about the latest COVID-19 wave since Dec. 20, when he said that vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask wearing indoors remain the best tools to slow COVID-19's community spread heading into 2022.
"Those are the things we want people to do right now. These are the best safety precautions," Cooper said at that time.
"We're not at the point of any of those statewide requirements" in terms masks mandate or reinstating restrictions on public gatherings.
Forsyth, regional updates
Forsyth has been reported with 622 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, with 397 occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020. There have been 29 related deaths reported so far in December.
Overall, Forsyth has a total of 58,553 cases for the pandemic.
“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant. "It also seems to have a shorter incubation period, as short as three days.”
In the rest of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, the positive test rate as of Sunday was 13.3% in Alamance, 15.5% in Alleghany, 12.5% in Ashe, 12.6% in Davidson, 16% in Davie, 11.5% in Guilford, 11.8% in Randolph, 11.6% in Rockingham, 17.2% in Stokes, 14.8% in Surry, 8.8% in Watauga, 12.1% in Wilkes and 16.2% in Yadkin.
With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 47.5 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 42.1 per 100,000.
One reason those case and positive test-rate totals are important is that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Meanwhile, Yadkin currently is at 78.5 cases per 100,000, Davie at 61.8 per 100,000, Alleghany at 60.9 cases per 100,000, Surry at 60.4 per 100,000, and Stokes at 58.8 per 100,000.
Statewide update
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
The daily statewide case count was 3,698 on Tuesday, 4,469 on Monday, 5,729 on Sunday and 6,895 on Saturday.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 31 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
There have been 1.65 million cases and 19,339 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also has surged over the past week.
The statewide total jumped from 1,777 on Dec. 23 to 2,122 as of noon Wednesday. The hospitalization count was not only up 130 over Tuesday, but represented the highest daily count since 2,221 on Oct. 13.
Of the latest total, 312 patients are listed as on a ventilator.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 544 COVID-19 patients, up eight from Tuesday.
The Triad region and the Charlotte metro area (with 580 cases) have the most patients.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 18, unvaccinated individuals represented 83.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 87.4% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Dec. 23 that all 99 of the medical center’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Priest said that as of Dec. 21 that "the majority of the patients in the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated. That has been consistent for some time."
Boosters, vaccinations
As of noon Wednesday, 2.41 million COVID-19 booster doses had been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.68 million with the two-dose regimen and 469,785 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Wednesday, 225,619 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 61%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
Both Cohen and Priest said there are early indications that omicron could be less severe in vaccinated and boosted individuals, or those who recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received vaccine doses.
However, Priest cautioned that “omicron is a threat and individuals who are unvaccinated are at higher risk for hospitalization and death, as they have been the case with the other variants.”
