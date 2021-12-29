Forsyth County has three more COVID-19 related deaths, 345 new cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth, regional updates

Forsyth has been reported with 616 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, with 391 occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020. There have been 23 related deaths reported so far in December.

Overall, Forsyth has a total of 58,553 cases for the pandemic.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate was at 11.9% as of noon Tuesday, compared with 9.1% on Dec. 23.

“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant. "It also seems to have a shorter incubation period, as short as three days.”

In the rest of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, the positive test rate as of Sunday was 13.3% in Alamance, 15.5% in Alleghany, 12.5% in Ashe, 12.6% in Davidson, 16% in Davie, 11.5% in Guilford, 11.8% in Randolph, 11.6% in Rockingham, 17.2% in Stokes, 14.8% in Surry, 8.8% in Watauga, 12.1% in Wilkes and 16.2% in Yadkin.

With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 47.5 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 42.1 per 100,000.