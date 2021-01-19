Forsyth County Health Department set to start vaccinations for people ages 65-74

Vaccination appointments are scheduled to resume online Wednesday for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, including accepting individuals ages 65-74 for the first time.
The website is at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21690956. It opened for the first time for 7½ hours on Jan. 16 before filling all 2,300 appointments through Saturday.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said the department will provide an update Wednesday with “several hours’ notice” before the website reopens.
“The goal is to get into a rhythm of opening up appointments in the later part of one week for the following week,” Swift said. “Once those are booked up, we’ll close appointments” until the next weekly cycle begins.
Meanwhile, Novant Health Inc. officials expressed confidence Tuesday that the system will open its mass-vaccination site Monday in the former Sears store at Hanes Mall.
Novant also has plans for a local vaccination clinic Saturday focused on minority communities for about 150 people. The site had not been confirmed as of Tuesday.
The Forsyth health department suspended taking call-in appointments Jan. 7. There have been about 7,000 individuals vaccinated through the department as of Tuesday.
Swift said the department has a stand-by list for appointments through Saturday. Those appointment would come available from a cancellation, or if the individual with the appointment is determined to be currently ineligible for vaccination.
Swift expressed confidence that the county’s mass-vaccination site, planned for the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, will be operational Monday.
The plan is to provide vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, while weekend hours have not been formalized.
“Our current capacity at the health department is to vaccinate up to 575 individuals per day,” Swift said. “The fairgrounds will allow us to at least get to 1,000 that amount per day.”
Swift said the county currently has 12 vaccinators available. He said there are talks with Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health about gaining staffing from the healthcare systems with the county mass-vaccination site.
Novant
Nikki Nissen, Novant's chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that all appointments systemwide have been filled through at least Saturday.
The plan is to reopen appointments by Saturday once Novant has its weekly vaccine allocation.
"We continue to have concerns about our vaccine supply, and that leads to a small number of appointments each week," Nissen said.
The system has announced six mass-vaccination sites in North Carolina, including two in the Winston-Salem and Charlotte markets and one each in Brunswick and Rowan counties.
Vaccines are given by appointment only to individuals ages 65 and older and those eligible in Phase 1A. The current plan for the Hanes Mall site is a weekday schedule of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nissen said the initial vaccination goal is providing between 500 and 1,000 vaccinations per day at the Hanes Mall site.
Novant is considering indoor and outdoor vaccination services in the lower parking lot area, but not a drive-thru or drop-off format because individuals need to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes after being vaccinated.
Beginning next week, individuals eligible for a second dose will get that shot at a different location than the Highland Oaks site. Those individuals will be notified of the location before their appointments.
Dose count
Novant is scheduled to receive this week 2,925 Pfizer doses for first vaccinations, another 2,925 Pfizer doses for second doses, and 2,400 Moderna doses for first vaccinations.
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said Tuesday the projected weekly allotment is not an increase from last week, which was expected.
Novant said the Hanes Mall site could provide up to 7,000 vaccinations a day — if it's able to get a consistent supply of vaccine from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"We're still waiting on DHHS' response to our request to increase our allocation to 95,000 doses per week to meet high demand," Nissen said.
"We can flip those hours and appointments to scale up to meet the number of vaccines we receive."
Priest said DHHS officials have told Novant that "they feel good about the ability of Pfizer to keep up with the manufacturing process and that our (allocation) will continue to go up."
Priest said one challenge that Novant and other healthcare providers have is conducting vaccinations as soon as the vaccines are available.
He mentioned a federal DHHS warning, issued last week, that the department plans to begin allocating additional doses to states that are showing more efficiency in vaccinations.
"The message we've gotten from the state is 'vaccinate quickly, use up all your doses and as we get more doses you will get more doses," Priest said.
"We also don't want to overpromise and not having the vaccines for the appointments we've made. It's a day-to-day proposition for all providers."
Priest said Novant has given first vaccination doses to about 5,000 individuals ages 75 and older in N.C.
"We have thousands of appointments scheduled through March," Priest said. "We are administering the doses as fast as they give it to us."
Other systems
Atrium said Thursday it plans a mass-vaccination site in the Winston-Salem area through affiliate Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The site is part of a 1 million-dose public-private partnership initiative focused foremost on Charlotte.
Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department will resume registration for appointments Wednesday by going to www.healthguilford.com or calling 336-641-7944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until all appointment slots have been filled.
Those groups opened their mass-vaccination site Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. They also are taking appointments for ages 65 to 74.
Individuals are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
Officials with all four groups remain cautious about the initial number of people who will be able to get vaccinated starting next week. They said it would depend on how many doses of the vaccine the system gets.
Novant, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health have said their strategy is to vaccinate their own in-network patients and employees.
Novant said individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment.
Although county health departments will be responsible for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached to a health care provider, they will accept all individuals who are within the eligibility phases.
