Forsyth County Health Department set to start vaccinations for people ages 65-74

Novant said the Hanes Mall site could provide up to 7,000 vaccinations a day — if it's able to get a consistent supply of vaccine from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We're still waiting on DHHS' response to our request to increase our allocation to 95,000 doses per week to meet high demand," Nissen said.

"We can flip those hours and appointments to scale up to meet the number of vaccines we receive."

Priest said DHHS officials have told Novant that "they feel good about the ability of Pfizer to keep up with the manufacturing process and that our (allocation) will continue to go up."

Priest said one challenge that Novant and other healthcare providers have is conducting vaccinations as soon as the vaccines are available.

He mentioned a federal DHHS warning, issued last week, that the department plans to begin allocating additional doses to states that are showing more efficiency in vaccinations.

"The message we've gotten from the state is 'vaccinate quickly, use up all your doses and as we get more doses you will get more doses," Priest said.