Forsyth County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations before Aug. 7 race at Bowman Gray Stadium
Forsyth County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations before Aug. 7 race at Bowman Gray Stadium

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations before the Aug. 7 race at Bowman Gray Stadium, the agency said in a statement. The shots will be provided at 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the stadium at 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The health department will provide free admission tickets for that night’s race for the first 100 adults 18 and older who receive their first dose, the health department said.

The agency's clinicians will also vaccinate local residents at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crystal Towers at 625 West 6th St. and at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at El Buen Samaritano at 2800 Ludwig St.

State officials are providing $25 summer cards to anyone 18 and older who receives their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine or to drivers who take someone to receive their first dose, the health department.

Appointments and walk-ups for COVID-19 vaccinations will be accepted this week at the health department. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the department said.

Vaccinations are free, and no identification or insurance is needed.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

