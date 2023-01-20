Forsyth County in medium category for COVID-19

Forsyth County has been moved into the medium category for COVID-19, but Davie, Stokes and Yadkin remain in the high category, according to the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Davidson and Guilford counties were moved from medium to low.

According to local health-care officials, the recent uptick in new cases is likely to continue into February as more omicron subvariants mutations arrive in the state.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 174 in Forsyth, compared with 254 and 513 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 19, compared with 21 and 30 in the previous two reports.

Also, 5.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 6.9% and 7.1% the previous two weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 340 COVID-19 patients, down from 395 for the week that ended Jan. 7.

Forsyth update

The new COVID-19 case count in Forsyth dropped to a five-week low last week, while there were no new confirmed related deaths.

DHHS reported 620 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week that ended Jan. 14. About 15.5% were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Still, it’s the lowest total since 579 for the week that ended Dec. 10, and down from 1,108 for the week that ended Dec. 31.

The county has had 122,438 confirmed cases, along with 947 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 149 flu-related deaths in N.C. since flu season began Oct. 1.

That’s up 20 from the previous DHHS report on Jan. 12, which included 15 North Carolinians ages 65 and older and a child between ages 5 and 17, the third child death from the flu this season.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

There have been 99 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 32 in the 50-to-64 age group, 15 in the 25-to-49 age group, and three in the 5-to-17 age group.