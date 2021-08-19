Forsyth County incentives action seals Nature's Value relocation here

Forsyth County put the last piece of an industry-recruitment deal into place on Thursday, approving financial incentives that will help bring to Winston-Salem the headquarters and manufacturing operations of a maker of vitamins and dietary supplements.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved incentives of up to $327,450 for Nature's Value, now headquartered in Coram, N.Y., which plans to relocate to a 426,000-square-foot building in Whitaker Park.
Nature's Way plans to bring 263 jobs to Forsyth County paying an average of more than $46,000 per year. The project includes an investment of $21.8 million in building and machinery equipment.
"We are told all of the jobs will be created by the end of 2022," said Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., a business-recruitment agency.
The county incentives come on top of $1.95 million in incentives from the state of North Carolina over a 12-year period, and $264,592 from Winston-Salem.
The county incentives are based on paying the company the equivalent of 50% of the annual new property-tax payments generated by its investment here and paid to the county.
Nature's Value has two years to make its capital investment and bring in the new jobs. According to information provided at Thursday's meeting of the county board, 57 jobs are coming from Davidson County, where nature's value has a plant, and 206 jobs from New York.
Laura Lee, the senior vice president of economic development for Greater Winston-Salem, told commissioners that the new corporate headquarters here represents a win for the city's economic development focus:
"We are also glad it is within a target industry that we have been focused on, which is health care and life science," Lee said.
Local officials did note that because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages in construction materials, supplies and equipment, the length of time it takes for the move to be carried out could be longer than expected.
Oscar Ramjeet, the chief executive of Nature's Value, said that the company's existing operations in North Carolina gave the state "significant workforce and location advantages here."
“We distribute our products to 21 countries, and our capabilities to reach clients around the globe is unmatched from here in Winston-Salem," Ramjeet said in a news release.
Officials noted that health care and life sciences hire some 40,000 people here. Meanwhile, officials at the Whitaker Park Development Authority were saying that the latest recruitment brings the manufacturing campus to over 90% leased or sold and over $100 million in additional development planned or already in progress.
Reynolds American Inc. donated the land and buildings for the business park in 2017.
“Our vision for re-energizing the campus is coming to life." said Bob Leak, the president and chief executive of the authority. "We’ve got an exciting group of companies spanning research and development, advanced manufacturing, distribution, and more. Retail and residential projects underway will further complete the transformation.”
Kyle Haney, the community and economic development director for Forsyth County, and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines both spoke of how the company's move demonstrates the importance of the Whitaker Park renovation as a business park.
The Nature's Value site is in North Ward, which is represented on the city council by D.D. Adams, the mayor pro tem. Adams said people in her ward and in the city generally will like to take advantage of the jobs the company is bringing. She said she wants Nature's Value to develop "a diverse and inclusive workforce that represents the best that Winston-Salem has to offer.”
Local officials noted the help they received from the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. and the N.C. Department of Commerce, which awarded a Job Development Investment Grant. The Whitaker Park Development Authority was also supported by a grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation.
336-727-7369