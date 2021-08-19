Forsyth County incentives action seals Nature's Value relocation here

Forsyth County put the last piece of an industry-recruitment deal into place on Thursday, approving financial incentives that will help bring to Winston-Salem the headquarters and manufacturing operations of a maker of vitamins and dietary supplements.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved incentives of up to $327,450 for Nature's Value, now headquartered in Coram, N.Y., which plans to relocate to a 426,000-square-foot building in Whitaker Park.

Nature's Way plans to bring 263 jobs to Forsyth County paying an average of more than $46,000 per year. The project includes an investment of $21.8 million in building and machinery equipment.

"We are told all of the jobs will be created by the end of 2022," said Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., a business-recruitment agency.

The county incentives come on top of $1.95 million in incentives from the state of North Carolina over a 12-year period, and $264,592 from Winston-Salem.

The county incentives are based on paying the company the equivalent of 50% of the annual new property-tax payments generated by its investment here and paid to the county.