Forsyth County Jail has had 116 COVID-19 cases, second-highest outbreak in the state.

An additional eight staffers at the Forsyth County Jail have become infected with COVID-19, along with two more inmates, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
With the new numbers, the Forsyth County Jail has had a total of 116 COVID-19 infections, including 97 inmates and 19 staffers, in an outbreak that began at the end of November. The jail has the second-largest outbreak of COVID-19 among 21 correctional facilities listed in the DHHS report. Mecklenburg County Jail had the largest outbreak with 267 total COVID-19 cases.
The increase in COVID-19 cases comes after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tested 568 inmates in December. The jail also tested 210 staff members after 11 staffers had already tested positive. Just before Christmas, a total of 95 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of each individual entrusted to our care and custody within the Detention Center," Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said in a statement. "We continue to work closely with Forsyth County Public Health and we remain vigilant in our efforts to combat the spread of the virus."
No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported at the Forsyth County Jail. According to DHHS, an outbreak in a congregate living setting such as a jail is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period. An outbreak is not considered over until 28 days after the latest date of an onset of symptoms in an infected person.
In December, Howell said new inmates coming into the Forsyth County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19, and four inmates had to be re-tested because their results came back inconclusive. That increased the jail's total COVID-19 cases among inmates to 95 in late December. Also, LaShanda Murphy-Miller, also a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said 30 inmates were supposed to move from positive to negative after not exhibiting any symptoms and having completed the required quarantine.
Howell said that since the end of November, the Forsyth County Jail has had a total of 116 positive cases. There are not currently 97 inmates who are positive at the jail because some of those inmates have completed the required quarantine and have not displayed any symptoms.
B. Williams, director of nursing at the Forsyth County Jail, said during a news conference on Dec. 21 that new inmates are immediately quarantined when they come to the jail for 14 days, and on the fifth day, they are tested for COVID-19.
At the Forsyth County Jail, there was an initial outbreak disclosure on Dec. 4, with five staff members and four inmates who were considered infected.
It wasn't immediately clear what the positivity rate at the Forsyth County Jail is with the new numbers released Tuesday. When 95 inmates had been reported infected, the positivity rate was 16.5% based on the jail's population of 575 inmates.
Several organizations such as Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, Prisoner Outreach Initiative and Triad Abolition Project have criticized the sheriff's office for how it has handled the COVID-19 outbreak. Protesters in October claimed there was inadequate mask supplies and that Wellpath, the jail's medical provider, had initially refused to test inmates.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. held the news conference on Dec. 21 to respond to the criticisms. Amid calls that he reduce the jail population, Kimbrough has said that he has little control over that issue. He also said that he has worked with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office and the jail's population specialist to reduce the number of inmates.
The sheriff's office has said it is following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and has consulted with Joshua Swift, the county's health director, and Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
336-727-7326