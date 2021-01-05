Forsyth County Jail has had 116 COVID-19 cases, second-highest outbreak in the state.

An additional eight staffers at the Forsyth County Jail have become infected with COVID-19, along with two more inmates, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

With the new numbers, the Forsyth County Jail has had a total of 116 COVID-19 infections, including 97 inmates and 19 staffers, in an outbreak that began at the end of November. The jail has the second-largest outbreak of COVID-19 among 21 correctional facilities listed in the DHHS report. Mecklenburg County Jail had the largest outbreak with 267 total COVID-19 cases.

The increase in COVID-19 cases comes after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tested 568 inmates in December. The jail also tested 210 staff members after 11 staffers had already tested positive. Just before Christmas, a total of 95 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of each individual entrusted to our care and custody within the Detention Center," Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said in a statement. "We continue to work closely with Forsyth County Public Health and we remain vigilant in our efforts to combat the spread of the virus."