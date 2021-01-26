Forsyth County Jail has largest outbreak of cumulative COVID-19 cases among correctional facilities in the state.

Forsyth County now has the largest outbreak of cumulative COVID-19 cases among correctional facilities in North Carolina, according to the latest numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, the state health department reported that a total of 285 people at the Forsyth County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak started in late November, including 234 inmates and 51 staffers. No deaths connected to COVID-19 have been reported at the jail.
Mecklenburg County Jail has the second largest outbreak with 283 total cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 36 staffers, the state health department said Tuesday. One staffer has died. Mecklenburg County jail officials have disputed the state's numbers and said that no one has died due to COVID-19.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that the jail's number of active cases among inmates is 44, a decrease by one from Friday, the last time the sheriff's office reported such numbers. That means that 190 inmates have recovered since the outbreak began. As of Tuesday, the jail had 575 inmates.
"Our detention officers continue to work 24/7 to ensure the safety and well-being of the individuals in our care and custody," Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said in a statement Tuesday. "We continue to have daily conversations with both Public Health and Wellpath medical professionals to ensure we continue to appropriately refine our precautions and procedures in response to the revolving situation."
The sheriff's office has said that all new inmates are required to quarantine for 14 days and they are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.
Howell has previously said that detention officers have recently started wearing only N95 or KN95 masks while around inmates. Before, they had worn those kind of masks only in certain areas of the jail. Inmates are now being issued two surgical masks every day, she has said. Inmates have been restricted in movement inside the jail due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state health department releases reports on outbreaks at correctional facilities every Tuesday and Friday. The numbers are cumulative and tracks all cases over the course of the outbreak.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started releasing the number of current active cases among inmates on Jan. 13 in video posted on its Facebook page.
Activists, including Triad Abolition Project and Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, have been critical of how the sheriff's office handled the outbreak. Julie Brady, the president of the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, has said that Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. should be reducing the jail population and one way he could do that is to have deputies stop arresting people for low-level non-violent charges.
Howell has said state law does not give the sheriff's office any discretion once a person is turned over to custody at the jail.
On Friday, Brady accused Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill of willfully exposing people to a deadly disease because they are too poor to afford bond.
O'Neill issued a strong statement late Friday afternoon, accusing Brady of disseminating misinformation. He said that prosecutors have agreed to lower bonds and consented to bond hearings. He said his office has worked to help reduce the jail population.
