Forsyth County Jail has largest outbreak of cumulative COVID-19 cases among correctional facilities in the state.

The sheriff's office has said that all new inmates are required to quarantine for 14 days and they are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.

Howell has previously said that detention officers have recently started wearing only N95 or KN95 masks while around inmates. Before, they had worn those kind of masks only in certain areas of the jail. Inmates are now being issued two surgical masks every day, she has said. Inmates have been restricted in movement inside the jail due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state health department releases reports on outbreaks at correctional facilities every Tuesday and Friday. The numbers are cumulative and tracks all cases over the course of the outbreak.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started releasing the number of current active cases among inmates on Jan. 13 in video posted on its Facebook page.

Activists, including Triad Abolition Project and Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, have been critical of how the sheriff's office handled the outbreak. Julie Brady, the president of the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, has said that Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. should be reducing the jail population and one way he could do that is to have deputies stop arresting people for low-level non-violent charges.