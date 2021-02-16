Forsyth County Jail has no active COVID-19 cases among inmates, the sheriff's office says.

Forsyth County Jail has no active cases of COVID-19 among inmates, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Active cases have been steadily declining the past few weeks at the jail. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the jail had 306 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in November, reflecting an increase of two COVID-19 cases among staffers. According to the state's numbers, the jail had 245 COVID-19 cumulative cases among inmates and 61 cumulative cases among staffers.

As of Tuesday, the jail had 566 inmates.

Forsyth County Jail still has the largest COVID-19 outbreak among correctional facilities in North Carolina, just ahead of Mecklenburg County Jail. The Mecklenburg County Jail had 285 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 38 staffers. The jail has had one COVID-19 related death. Mecklenburg County officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that the jail has not had a COVID-19 related death.

Advocacy groups, including Triad Abolition Project and Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, have criticized Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, saying they have not done enough to reduce the jail's population. Kimbrough and O'Neill have said they have been working together to reduce the jail population.