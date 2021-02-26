Forsyth County jail's COVID-19 numbers remain stable

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Forsyth County Jail remained stable Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 309 COVID-19 cases at the jail since November, including 247 cases among inmates and 62 cases among staffers. Those were the same numbers reported on Tuesday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not release any numbers on current active cases among its inmates on Friday. On Tuesday, the jail had three active COVID-19 cases.

Reports are released each Tuesday and Friday, and active cases had been steadily declining over past few weeks at the jail. On Feb. 16, the jail reported no active COVID-19 cases, then reported two active cases on Feb. 19.

The jail has had as many as 88 active cases among inmates, but officials have not reported any deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the jail had 573 inmates.