Forsyth County jail's COVID-19 numbers remain stable

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Forsyth County Jail remained stable Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 309 COVID-19 cases at the jail since November, including 247 cases among inmates and 62 cases among staffers. Those were the same numbers reported on Tuesday.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not release any numbers on current active cases among its inmates on Friday. On Tuesday, the jail had three active COVID-19 cases.
Reports are released each Tuesday and Friday, and active cases had been steadily declining over past few weeks at the jail. On Feb. 16, the jail reported no active COVID-19 cases, then reported two active cases on Feb. 19.
The jail has had as many as 88 active cases among inmates, but officials have not reported any deaths related to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the jail had 573 inmates.
Forsyth County Jail has had the largest COVID-19 outbreak among correctional facilities in North Carolina, just ahead of Mecklenburg County Jail. The Mecklenburg County Jail had 287 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 40 staffers. The jail has had one death related to COVID-19. Mecklenburg County officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that the jail has not had a COVID-19-related death.
Advocacy groups, including Triad Abolition Project and Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, have criticized Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, saying they have not done enough to reduce the jail's population. Kimbrough and O'Neill have said they have been working together to reduce the jail population.
The Forsyth sheriff's office has said that all new inmates in Forsyth are required to quarantine for 14 days and are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth sheriff's office, has previously said that detention officers now wear only N95 or KN95 masks while around inmates. Previously, they wore the masks only in certain areas of the jail. Inmates are now being issued two surgical masks every day, she said. Inmates also have their movement inside the jail restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
