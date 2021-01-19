Forsyth County Jail's COVID-19 outbreak appears to slow. Case total up three since last week.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had not previously disclosed on a regular basis the number of inmates who have recovered from COVID-19.

In an email on Jan. 15, Howell said that the sheriff's office would now provide the number of current active cases on its Facebook page on Tuesday and Friday at the same time that the state health department releases cumulative numbers for outbreaks in congregate living settings, which include jails.

The sheriff's office released the number of active cases on Tuesday, along with the same statement it provided on Friday. That statement outlined how the sheriff's office is handling the outbreak and included a quote from Kimbrough in which he says that the sheriff's office remained vigilant in combating COVID-19.

Howell said Tuesday in a email that jail staff continues to "diligently alongside the Health Department and Wellpath to mitigate the spread of the virus. We remain steadfastly committed to both the safety and wellbeing of the residents in our care and custody."

The sheriff's office said in the video that 29 staffers were positive for COVID-19. The office didn't release a number on Friday or Tuesday.